Floofa Pawlooza 2022 at the Singing Fountain

Fun fundraiser will benefit furry friends.

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 the Singing Fountain at 11th St. and East Passyunk Avenue host a charity benefit for the Morris Animal Refuge. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature pet-focused activities, a doggy fashion show, live music and vendors. Admission to this family- and pet-friendly affair is free. The event is presented by Live in The Meow Creations and the East Passyunk Business Improvement District.

All profits go to Morris Animal Refuge established in 1874 by Elizabeth Morris for the adoption, education and care of animals in need. Located at 1242 Lombard Street, the Refuge is a pioneer in animal welfare.

The Dog Fashion Show takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dress up your pup(s) to win a grand prize, or model for a chance at first, second and third place. Purchase tickets in advance to enter one or two dogs in the fashion show.

Live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. features Night Fury, Grand Dogs and Wonderhouse bands.

East Passyunk Avenue’s pet-friendly businesses will have water bowls, treats, and more available. Participating retailers include:

Amelie’s Bark Shop

Barcelona Wine Bar

Black and Brew

Bottle Shop

Cantina Los Caballitos

Doggie Style Pets

Flannel

Nice Things Handmade

Old World Ice Treats

Sally’s Paw Spaw

Triangle Tavern

and many more

