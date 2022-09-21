Passyunk Post

Floofa Pawlooza 2022 at the Singing Fountain

Fun fundraiser will benefit furry friends. 

On Sunday, September 25, 2022 the Singing Fountain at 11th St. and East Passyunk Avenue host a charity benefit for the Morris Animal Refuge. The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature pet-focused activities, a doggy fashion show, live music and vendors. Admission to this family- and pet-friendly affair is free. The event is presented by Live in The Meow Creations and the East Passyunk Business Improvement District.

All profits go to Morris Animal Refuge established in 1874 by Elizabeth Morris for the adoption, education and care of animals in need.  Located at 1242 Lombard Street, the Refuge is a pioneer in animal welfare.

The Dog Fashion Show takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dress up your pup(s) to win a grand prize, or model for a chance at first, second and third place. Purchase tickets in advance to enter one or two dogs in the fashion show. 

Live music from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. features Night Fury, Grand Dogs and Wonderhouse bands.

East Passyunk Avenue’s pet-friendly businesses will have water bowls, treats, and more available. Participating retailers include:

  • Amelie’s Bark Shop
  • Barcelona Wine Bar
  • Black and Brew
  • Bottle Shop
  • Cantina Los Caballitos
  • Doggie Style Pets
  • Flannel
  • Nice Things Handmade
  • Old World Ice Treats
  • Sally’s Paw Spaw
  • Triangle Tavern
  • and many more

Read more about it.

 

 

