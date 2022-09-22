To do this weekend: Feastivale in Fishtown

Passyunk Post

Our focus is South Philly, but occasionally we offer up an idea for a weekend event that’s a bit further afield.

This Saturday, hop on your bike, a bus, or take the subway to the El and exit at Girard Avenue to check out the Fishtown Fall Feastivale presented by Fishtown District. The event takes place Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Frankford Avenue from Girard to Columbia Avenue, plus Master St. and Thompson St. from Front to Frankford.

Treat yourself to some pastries and the incredible house-mulled cider by Ramona Susan’s Bake Shop. Left to right: Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Blondie, Molasses Cookie Sandwich, Mulled Chilled Apple Cider, and Vegan Pumpkin Loaf.

The Fishtown Fall Feastivale, formerly known as the Fishtown FestivALE, has a new focus on “all things delicious.” The event will feature food and drink from over 20 favorite Fishtown restaurants and drinkeries, and over 50 retail stores and vendors.

Pucker up and enjoy a selection of pickles by Fishtown Pickle Project! Flavors range from Sweet Onion to spicy to sour.

An expanded “kids corner” includes carnival games for visitors of all ages. DJs will spin your favorite Classic Rock, funk, party hits and more at three stages. Check out the Lutheran Settlement House Dunk Tank featuring Fishtown “Celebs” to ensure everyone has a swimmingly good time.

Chow down on this pulled pork sandwich with spicy slaw and sweet sauce on a potato bun from Fette Sau.

This event is free to attend with food and drink pay-as-you-go options from dozens of Fishtown eateries and drinkeries.

Enjoy these deviled eggs by Front Street Cafe.

An early list of participants includes Bottle Bar East, Calle del Sabor, Cheu Fishtown and Nunu, Evil Genius Beer Co., Fette Sau, The Fillmore, Frankford Hall, Front Street Cafe, Interstate Drafthouse, Johnny Brenda’s, Kismet Bagels, La Colombe, Liberty Kitchen, Meyers Brewing, R&D, Ramona Susan’s Bakeshop, River’s Casino, Weckerly’s Ice Cream and Wm Mulherin’s & Son, with many more to be announced.

This event is family and fido friendly those humans attending must 21 and up to drink with identification.

