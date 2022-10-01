St. Nick’s Italian Festival returns October 9 [new date]

The Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Italian Festival is back for the first time since 2019.

After a two-year hiatus, the Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Italian Festival returns to Ninth Street between Moore and Morris Streets on Sunday, October 9. [NOTE: due to inclement weather, the festival was moved from Oct. 2nd to the 9th.]

The revelry kicks off at noon, with pastor Nick Martorano leading his congregation in the procession of the saints. View the procession route. Following the religious component, music and food will dominate the remainder of the eight-hour party.

Grub-wise, all the mouthwatering-classics will be available including pizza, porchetta, pasta, meatballs, and roast beef. Cannoli and ice cream will be on hand for those with a sweet tooth. Beer and wine options will help wash it all down.

What would any Italian celebration be without tunes? Eight acts will comprise the entertainment portion of the day. Highlights include a 1:30 p.m. tribute to Frank Sinatra, an homage to the Italian-American Songbook at 3:30 p.m., and the immortal Jerry Blavat’s dance party at 6 p.m.

Raffles, games, and rides for children round-out the festival fun. Check out the super slide, moon bounce, and obstacle course.

Interested in helping make the festival a success? Organizers are still looking for volunteers.

Sunday’s event marks the 35th anniversary of the parish’s first Italian festival. The pandemic completely eliminated the hope of convening in 2020. In 2022 St. Nicholas offered a variation dubbed Neighborhood Fest, in conjunction with Annunciation BVM parish.