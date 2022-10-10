Bok to hold Open Studios celebration

The East Passyunk Crossing site is set for a three-hour event.

In its 75 years as a renowned public learning institution, Edward W. Bok Technical High School often inspired people to say everyone would B-O-K at the location. In its rebirth as a mixed-use facility, the space at 1901 S. Ninth St. has left occupants and visitors feeling way more than OK when there. Come October 14, the site will host an Open Studios gathering, with those aware and unaware of the East Passyunk Crossing-based destination’s allure welcome to attend, especially families.

The fun kicks off at 6 p.m., and over the ensuing three hours, Bok, a 2021 Urban Land Institute Philadelphia Vision Award winner, will show off the skills of its more-than 250 businesses. Those entities recently helped the building to hit 100-percent occupancy, so the upcoming free-to-enter event will double as a time to recognize that achievement, too. The professionals, who excel in trades such as architecture, education, glassblowing, film production, interior design, and jewelry, call eight floors their home, and they will be selling their goods and engaging in conversations with the guests, who will have ample opportunities to eat and drink, with adult beverages certainly among the offerings at Bok’s eponymous rooftop bar.

Open Studios festivities happen twice a year at Bok, and this fall occasion dovetails with DesignPhiladelphia and Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, both of which will be quite reverent toward South Philly spots during their runs. To enjoy the celebration at the 340,000-square-foot haven, enter at the aforementioned address or 821 Dudley St.