Levantine levity at St. Maron’s block party

Joseph Myers

Saint Maron’s Maronite Catholic Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., will blend the seasons Saturday, October 15, 2022 from noon to 10 p.m. at a block party billed as a goodbye-summer, hello-fall celebration. The event will be held rain or shine.

The Passyunk Square-based parish takes great pride in touting its Lebanese roots at its annual festival held in the late spring. For this autumnal event, look for more of the same: food, drinks, and entertainment.

Lebanese cuisine offerings include hummus, falafel, baba ghannouj, shawarma, chicken and kafta kabobs, spinach pie, and cookies. Groove to live music and DJ-spun tunes. Test your luck at the raffles, and let loose responsibly at a cash bar.

Anyone who is interested in giving extra thanks in honor of the occasion can attend Mass at 6 p.m., too.

