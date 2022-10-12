Levantine levity at St. Maron’s block party

Enjoy a block party with a Lebanese twist.

Saint Maron’s Maronite Catholic Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., will blend the seasons Saturday, October 15, 2022 from noon to 10 p.m. at a block party billed as a goodbye-summer, hello-fall celebration. The event will be held rain or shine.

The Passyunk Square-based parish takes great pride in touting its Lebanese roots at its annual festival held in the late spring. For this autumnal event, look for more of the same: food, drinks, and entertainment.

Lebanese cuisine offerings include hummus, falafel, baba ghannouj, shawarma, chicken and kafta kabobs, spinach pie, and cookies. Groove to live music and DJ-spun tunes. Test your luck at the raffles, and let loose responsibly at a cash bar.

Anyone who is interested in giving extra thanks in honor of the occasion can attend Mass at 6 p.m., too.