Look what’s Bake’N at the old Devil’s Den

Bake’N Bacon, known for its bacon-themed food trucks, is shifting gears to open a brick and mortar restaurant and bar this winter in the former Devil’s Den in South Philly.

Located at 1148-50 S. 11th Street, the 2,500 sq. ft. eatery is expected to open in December or January 2023. When opened, Bake’N Bacon will fit around 74 seats inside and 20-24 outside, with plans to expand with additional dining rooms and party spaces.

Owner and Chef Justin Coleman will be serving savory and sweet dishes along with vegetarian selections. The menu will feature mouth-watering options including Bacon Pesto Chicken, Bacon BBQ, Bacon Mac, Bacon Buffalo Sandwiches and sweets such as Bacon Caramel Pound Cake and Chocolate Covered Bacon. The bar will have a full liquor license with a menu of cocktails designed special to pair with the bacon-centric food offerings.

Coleman envisions the space as a “hip and stylish bacon inspired specialty restaurant.”

Coleman is proud to open a Black-owned restaurant and bar with full liquor license. He’s hopeful his move will inspire and pave the way for other new Black-owned businesses.

For more information and opening details, visit bakenbacon.com and follow on social at baken_bacon on social media.

