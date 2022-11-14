Passyunk Post

Spoons: a meal-good story in LoMo

Spoons Breakfast & Lunch has become a tasty addition to Lower Moyamensing.

With the end of Daylight Saving Time behind us, earlier sunrises will definitely have many people wanting to complement the brighter beginnings with scrumptious food selections. Four  weeks into its existence at 2439 S. 12th St., Spoons Breakfast & Lunch has been helping to sate a.m. and p.m. hankerings with aplomb, leaving owner Erwin Fnu with more hope for a prosperous future.

“This is a great neighborhood with great people,” the businessman said of Lower Moyamensing and its residents. “Business has been very good so far. We’re trying our best to make everyone happy.” 

Belgian Waffle with two eggs and meat option

His space, which had long charmed Chinese food lovers as Good Flavor, builds on the momentum that he has by co-operating Spoons Sushi and Hibachi Express in North Philly. The West Passyunk resident has amplified the site’s welcoming vibe through calming yellow walls, a pleasant staff, and a stacked menu. 

The Sushi avocado toast option from Spoons

“Very good taste,” Fnu said of the most common compliment that his eat-in and takeout establishment receives. “That makes me proud because we work hard here.” 

The restaurant’s Sushi avocado toast creation has been flying out of the building.  Other breakfast highlights include:

  • Corned beef hash and creamy chipped beef platters served with a pair of eggs
  • Western omelette
  • Eggs platters with beef, pork, or turkey sausage
  • Nine pancake and French toast options
  • Belgian waffles paired with chicken fingers or wing dings
  • Grilled chicken and Philly steak sandwiches

Those choices and many, many others have Fnu feeling he could become a lasting part of the community and rev up its already impressive breakfast and lunch reputation. 

Owner Erwin Fnu, on the right, has enjoyed a prosperous first month overseeing Spoons.

“Good preparation and fresh ingredients,” he classified as the main reasons to consider Spoons an uplifting place to try or make a staple. “Everything will make you happy.”

