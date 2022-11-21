10 ways to enjoy the holidays on East Passyunk Avenue

Come ‘Deck the Ave’ and celebrate the holiday season together

By Adam Leiter for the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

Join us for shopping, sales and special events. Get out your calendar, save the dates, and start making those plans…tis the season! Check back for additional details.

1. SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

Saturday, November 26

Join Avenue businesses in support of local shopping to keep our independent businesses thriving.

2. TREE LIGHTING + DECK THE AVE KICK-OFF

Thursday, Dec. 1

5:00pm – 7:00pm

Kick off the holidays with our annual Tree Lighting,

3. PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Come meet Santa with social distancing options in place. Bring your own camera and take pictures for free!

Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5-7pm at tree lighting.

Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12:30-2:30pm at 1904 East Passyunk Avenue BID office.

Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2-4pm at 1904 East Passyunk Avenue BID office.

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7pm at Urban Jungle — pets welcome.

4. SHOP AND STROLL ON DEC 10TH

Come out for a day of special sidewalk sales, pop up events, music and more! Join in the Hot Chocolate Crawl and spend a festive Saturday on the Ave!

5. EAST PASSYUNK PUNCH CARD

From Nov. 27 through Jan. 2, receive a punch for each $10 spent at participating businesses. Once you get 10 punches, submit the completed card to one of our independently owned businesses and enter to win a weekly gift card from a raffle drawing on behalf of EPABID. If you prefer not to use a physical card, simply send proof of $100 worth of purchases to info@visiteastpassyunk.com

6. LETTERS TO SANTA

Drop off your letters to Santa at East Passyunk Avenue’s North Pole Mailbox located at the Singing Fountain (East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street) starting on November 26th.

7. POP UP MUSIC/EVENTS

Free performances with carolers, musicians, and more.

8. HANUKKAH HAPPENINGS

Sunday, December 18

The South Philadelphia Shtiebel will bring a Hanukkah menorah lighting to the Avenue at the Singing Fountain to celebrate the festival of lights. And mark your calendar in particular for Sunday, Dec 18 at 5:00pm for a community menorah lighting.

9. DECK THE AVE DECORATIONS AND LIVE TREES

Look for photo opportunities, twinkling lights and spirited scenes at individual businesses along the Avenue. Don’t miss stopping by the annual holiday display inside Urban Jungle – who also will again have live Christmas Trees for sale.

10. TWELFTH ANNUAL ORNAMENT SHOW

Nice Things Handmade at 1731 East Passyunk presents the 12th Annual Ornament show. Back with 30 + participating local artists submitting handmade ornaments, this is a great way to grab a keepsake for the holidays, a gift for a friend or to grab a smaller piece of art from one of your favorite local artists.

Thank you to Samuels and Son, The Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty, Fulton Bank, PECO, Univest Financial, and Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation for supporting East Passyunk Avenue initiatives.