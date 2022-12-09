Passyunk Post

A Novel Idea on Passyunk to host poet Maria Fama

Joseph Myers , min read

The East Passyunk Crossing resident will share the bill with a fellow bard.

Poetry Reading featuring Maria Fama
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
A Novel Idea on Passyunk – 1726 E. Passyunk Ave.

No stranger to delighting locals through inviting verse, Maria Fama will team up with Julia Lisella to present original poetry guaranteed to make synapses fire and hearts feel grateful. Representing Bordighera Press, Fama will bring with her a distinguished record as a wordsmith that includes runner-up honors in the 2018 Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards.  

A Novel Idea is suggesting a $5 donation for this masks-mandatory event. For more information, visit Novel Idea’s event page.

