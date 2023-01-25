Passyunk Post

Mooncakes and fortune cats at Moonnight Restaurant on East Passyunk

By Margaret Kalalian

Three fortune cats waving their paws welcome patrons to the newly-opened Moonnight restaurant at 1907 East Passyunk Avenue, former home of TeasN’Me. The cats, traditional Japanese maneki-neko, are believed to bring good luck, happiness and success.

Interior

At Moonnight, Japanese and Vietnamese selections can be ordered for take-out or eat-in, including the popular Tonkotsu Ramen, Vietnamese Pho, and Banh Mi.

New owners Xuyen Trinh and Rain Su, are the brother and sister-in-law team carrying on their family’s Asian culinary expertise. Ms. Trinh’s dad was a chef at the now-closed Viethuong restaurant and Mr. Su is experienced in Japanese cuisine. The family lives in close proximity to the restaurant and
has been in the area since the 1990s.

The restaurant’s name celebrates the mooncakes made from a recipe passed down from Ms. Trinh’s grandmother that Moonnight serves during the Mid-Autumn Festival. Mooncakes signify family unity and are common in Asian culture.

Appetizers round out the menu with drinks featuring smoothies, milk, teas, fruit teas, jasmine green tea, and chrysanthemum tea. Pudding and macarons offer a sweet ending to your meal.

Orders can be placed online at www.moonnightphilly.com or by phone 267-690-2826.

