You’re going to love these East Passyunk Ave. Valentine’s gift ideas

Looking for a special way to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Traditional and unique options can be found on East Passyunk Avenue.

If chocolates spell love for you, Favors and Flavors (1827 E Passyunk Ave), offers decadent sweets including chocolate covered strawberries, fruit towers, and gift baskets, along with stuffed bears, cards, and more

For something floral, check out Creations by Coppola (1724 E Passyunk Ave). They can customize elaborate floral arrangements, with bouquets available for pre-order online, and Grab & Go bouquets ready for pick-up in-store

Does a romantic meal express your affection, then dining on the Avenue may be the appropriate venue. The Avenue has standout options including The Dutch (1537 S 11th St), River Twice (1601 E Passyunk Ave) and Townsend EPX (1623 E Passyunk Ave), and each are holding extravagant, one-night-only prix-fixe dinners on Tuesday, February 14.

Laurel (1617 E Passyunk Ave) and sibling eatery ITV (1615 E Passyunk Ave) will both offer special Valentine’s Day menus on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14. Mish Mish (1046 Tasker St) will be taken over for a special Valentine’s Day dinner by Paffuto Italian Eats & Treats. Cantina Los Caballitos (1651 E Passyunk Ave) is starting things off the weekend prior with their Lonely Hearts Club themed for Singles Awareness Day with food and drink specials and a gift basket raffle on Tuesday, February 14.

One-of-a-kind gifts for that someone special are featured at various retailers and services and offer a wide range of options including hand-crafted, custom heart-shaped earrings, rings, and pendants from Sermania Jewelry (1719 E Passyunk Ave) to sentimental gifts such as local art or home décor from Nice Things Handmade (1731 E Passyunk Ave).

Occasionette (1825 E Passyunk Ave) stocks an extensive selection of goods perfect for Valentine’s Day, including greeting cards, self-care necessities, candles, and candy. Additionally, Occasionette is taking online pre-orders for Valentine Bouquets. They cost $54 and you can pre-order them online. They’ll be available for pickup on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14.

Valentine’s Day celebrations include furry friends where Amelie’s Bark Shop (1600 E Passyunk Ave), has toys and accessories like the Happy Hour Rosé Crusherz, a soft and silly chew toy in the shape of a wine bottle and the Hearts Sweater as a cute way to keep your pooch warm available in a variety of sizes. All items are available for on-site shopping, and online ordering for pick-up and delivery.

For other ways to show your love, check out more than 160 independently-owned businesses in the East Passyunk Business Improvement District have the ingredients for an unforgettable Valentine’s Day.