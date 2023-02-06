Passyunk Post

At The Dutch: Monday & Tuesday brunch redux, plus a Black History Month pop-up

February brings expanded weekday operations and the return of Mom Mom’s Soul Food pop-up to the popular eatery on East Passyunk Ave.

The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is expanding operations this winter with the relaunch of daily brunch service.  Starting Monday, February 6, loyal patrons and newcomers of the acclaimed restaurant and bar can enjoy breakfast and lunch fare and morning-inspired libations on Monday and Tuesday for the first time since prior to the pandemic.

Helmed by Co-Owners Chef Lee Styer and Chef Kevin Watters, The Dutch offers decadent, one-of-a-kind breakfast and lunch items in addition to a full bar program, and an elevated dinner service including the crowd-pleasing “The Dutch After Dark” multi-course prix fixe menu available Wednesday through Sunday.

Chef Kevin Watters at The Dutch. Photo provided by The Dutch.

Highlights from the food menu include the following:

  • Crispy Lebanon Bologna Omelet ($16)
  • Sweet Dutch Baby ($12) – Lemon, powdered sugar
  • Savory Dutch Baby ($15) – Kielbasa, scallion, powdered sugar
  • Steak or Pork Belly & Eggs ($27) – Truffled mushrooms, chimichurri, toast
  • Ring Bologna Eggs Benedict ($18) – Dippy eggs, creamed chipped beef, toast
  • Reuben ($17) – Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, Swiss cheese on marble rye with side of fries or salad
  • Cobb Salad ($17) – Mixed greens, roasted turkey, bacon, red beet egg, bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, red onion, green goddess dressing

“We’re pumped to be open seven days a week for the first time at our new East Passyunk location, serving new and returning customers brunch every day,” said Chef Kevin Watters. “Looking ahead to the future of The Dutch, we’re hoping to continuously host fun and innovative events, programming, and potentially be open for dinner service seven days a week as well.”  

New hours of operation at The Dutch are:

Brunch service:

Monday – Friday: 8am – 3pm
Saturday and Sunday: 8am – 2pm for brunch service

Dinner service:

Wednesday and Thursday: 5 – 9pm
Friday and Saturday: 5 – 10pm
Sunday: 5 – 9pm

Brunch is available on a walk-in basis only. Make dinner reservations via Tock.

Black History Month Pop-Up

Returning for its third year is the über-popular Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up, helmed by Chef Kevin Watters in conjunction with Black History Month. The pop-up-turned-sit-down-dinner is slated for Monday, February 27 and hosted in remembrance of Watters’ late grandmother Lillian Lewis, who was known in her community as “everybody’s Mom Mom.”

For $65 per person, the multi-course dinner includes Baked Mac and Cheese Corn Bread topped with short rib and creamy cheese sauce, Buttermilk Fried Chicken accompanied by slow-cooked collard greens, smoked turkey, and oven-roasted candied yams, and Apple Bread Pudding served warm with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

A portion of proceeds from Mom Mom’s Sit Down Dinner will benefit Everybody Eats, West Philadelphia-based, BIPOC-owned and chef-led charity dedicated to increasing food security and building the community. Reservations are highly encouraged and can be made by emailing lee@thedutchphilly.com or via Tock. 

