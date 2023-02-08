Savor the flavors during Restaurant Week on East Passyunk Avenue

By Margaret Kalalian

The popular culinary event showcases multi-course lunches and dinners at two dozen participating restaurants.

The annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week will return on Monday, February 27, 2023 and runs through March 10, 2023. Both newcomers as well as returning favorites will be offer prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus priced at $20, $30, $40, and $55 for exclusive, elevated experiences. Reservations are strongly encouraged.

The two-week event offers a diverse mix of new and trending restaurants, South Philadelphia favorites, and premier culinary spots spanning cuisines from Vietnamese to Italian to Mexican, and beyond. Menus will be available at nearly two dozen spots with options including familiar favorites as well as limited time special dishes. Bing Bing Dim Sum, Cantina Los Caballitos, Flannel, Gabriella’s Vietnam, Noir Restaurant & Bar, Palace of Indian, P’unk Burger, Townsend EPX are among the restaurants scheduled to take part.

“East Passyunk Avenue restaurants have continued to offer an abundance of creativity, comfort, and culinary experiences over the last year,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. “Supporting them now through daily dining and events like restaurant week ensures that they’ll continue to be here as an essential part of what makes East Passyunk and Philadelphia so special.”

Participating restaurants include:

Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 E. Passyunk Ave) – A warm and welcoming Spanish tapas bar with an ever-changing menu focused on seasonal ingredients.

Ember & Ash (1520 E. Passyunk Ave) – A modern approach to global peasant food with menu items cooked in a specially-built wood-burning hearth, accompanied by a cocktail program with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options.

Gabriella’s Vietnam (1837 E. Passyunk Ave) – The Best of Philly 2022® winner is a contemporary Vietnamese BYOB that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats and authentic flavors to South Philadelphia.

La Scala’s Birra (1700 E. Passyunk Ave) – Offering a large selection of Italian American favorites and creative pizzas all made fresh daily.

Le Virtù (1927 E. Passyunk Ave) – Elevated Abruzzo Italian fare, showcased via pasta and salumi plus thoughtful wine and beverage programs.

Noir Restaurant & Bar (1919 E. Passyunk Ave) – Montreal influenced Italian cuisine with our seasonally inspired appetizers, entrees and desserts.

Ocho Rios Parrilla (1710 E. Passyunk Ave) – Traditional Caribbean Island food and cocktail recipes with fast, friendly service and a fun, lively, neighborhood vibe.

Perla (1535 S. 11 th St) – Offering guests prix fixe Filipino feasts served on bamboo leaves and eaten “ kamayan ,” Tagalog for “by hand.”

Pistolas Del Sur (1934 E. Passyunk Ave) – Laid-back restaurant known for inventive takes on guacamole and a robust Mexican-influenced menu spanning both land and sea.

River Twice (1601 E. Passyunk Ave) – Chef Randy Rucker’s modern American restaurant dedicated to sustainably sharing the richness of the region’s bounty through intimate Chef’s Counter experiences and tasting menu format dinners.

The Dutch (1537 S. 11th St) – The popular eatery known for reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics helmed by Chefs Lee Styer and Kevin Waters.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week is sponsored by Samuels and Son, Stella Artois, Fulton Bank, Passyunk Post, and Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation.