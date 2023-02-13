Celebrating black history and entrepreneurs on East Passyunk Ave.
Black-owned businesses in the East Passyunk Business Improvement District (EPABID) are being honored during Black History Month. The EPABID is highlighting the growing list of Black entrepreneurs including Haus of Wax, Ocho Rios Parilla, Super Loa, Supreme Beauty, The Dutch, Uprising ACM, Whiplash Allure and soon-to-open Sawubona Creativity Project:
- Haus of Wax (1343 E Passyunk Ave) was founded in 2019 by Deja Jones in the back of a small salon and has grown into one of Philadelphia’s premier luxury wax centers. Dubbed “The Waxing Guru”, Deja gives customers comfortable and zen grooming treatments with a bevy of waxing services available. She is also an inspiring entrepreneur who guides others in business development, marketing, and networking through her “All About Business Society.” Appointments are suggested—make one on their website.
- Ocho Rios Parrilla (1710 E Passyunk Ave), is co-owned by Lisa Wilson (also owner of Jamaican Jerk Hut on 14th and South Streets) and Krisna McGeachie. Strongly influenced by Caribbean cuisine and authentic Jamaican flavors, Ocho Rios Parrilla brings fresh island fare to South Philadelphia in addition to tropical cocktails, and an ambiance and interior reminiscent of the Caribbean.
- Sawubona Creativity Project (1935 E Passyunk Ave) is preparing to open this month and will weave social emotional learning and character education into various theater arts programs, such as applied improvisation, literary and performance arts, mindfulness workshops, storytelling, and playwriting, in a way that is fun and interactive. Owner Tanya Morgan is a mental health professional, social emotional learning interventionist and performer who advocates for the value of teaching theatre arts programs infused with social emotional learning skills. Find more information on this dynamic new business.
- Super Loa (1746 E Passyunk Ave) is a CBD dispensary that joined East Passyunk last year, following tremendous success its original location on the Main Line. Founder Tamara Ali Bey stands out from the competition with distinct expertise and by bolstering their wide selection of CBD products with both vegan and Kosher certified goods as well as women’s health and wellness items.
- Supreme Beauty Philly (1943 E Passyunk Ave) provides luxury hair braiding and services including touch ups, sew ins, and more. Appointments with owner and Founder Brandi James are available on on their website. Supreme Beauty Philly also produces their own proprietary Hair Growth Oil—view it on their website.
- The Dutch (1537 S 11th St), the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is reviving co-owner and Executive Chef Kevin Watters’ popular Mom Mom’s Soul Food Pop-Up as a sit-down-dinner on Monday, February 27, 2023. The pop-up is a celebration of both Black History Month and a tribute to Watters’ late grandmother, Lillian Lewis, who was known in her community as “everybody’s Mom Mom.” The multicourse meal is $65 per person. Reserve a space by emailing lee@thedutchphilly.com or via Tock.
- Uprising ACM (1839 E Passyunk Ave) is dedicated to the wellness of all peoples through integrating yoga, the arts, and cultural events. Led by owner Achola Simkins and her team, Uprising ACM offers yoga classes, both in group and private sessions, and hosts community art and cultural events like talks and workshops directed toward the principles of body neutrality, holistic healing, and inclusivity. Peruse their class schedule online.
- Whiplash Allure (1934 E Passyunk Ave) is a bustling esthetics boutique on the Avenue helmed by Certified Lash Artist Brittnee Floyd. Britnee’s mission is to demonstrate her expertise gained through consistency and dedication, so that every client leaves the experience more knowledgeable out the services provided. Whiplash Allure is a comfortable, judgement-free environment, offering services including eyelash extensions, body sculpting, lip filling, and more. Appointments can be booked online.