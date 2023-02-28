Women mean business on East Passyunk Avenue

Women business owners now lead half of the lively corridor’s shops, restaurants, and services

In Philadelphia and beyond, women mean business. Women entrepreneurs are now 50 percent of business-owners along the portion of the East Passyunk Avenue retail corridor stretching from South Broad Street to Reed Street. That surpasses the national average—according to Incfile, “42% of all U.S. businesses are owned by women (13 million).” In honor of this milestone and Women’s History Month, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is showcasing both fan-favorite businesses and new neighborhood additions.

East Passyunk Avenue hosts some of Philadelphia’s most noteworthy woman-owned culinary destinations such as the widely-acclaimed River Twice, popular brunch hotspot The Dutch, and award-winning culinary destinations Ember & Ash, Gabriella’s Vietnam and Juana Tamale. The flavors of Italy come alive at Le Virtù, Mr. Martino’s Trattoria, and Noir. Fabulous sweets and baked goods can be found at Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse, Essen Bakery, and Vanilya Bakery, while Favors & Flavors, and Milk Jawn offer tempting treats and premium ice cream. Other notable eateries include Big Catch Poke, Ocho Rios Parrilla, P’unk Burger, and the newly opened ramen, pho, and banh mi joint MoonNight.

In addition to restaurants, the Avenue boasts a plethora of woman-owned cafés, bars, and beverage spots. B2 Café, Black & Brew, and Ground Up Café & Coffee are great places to get a morning coffee-fix, while a trip to Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar is sure to help take a load off while mingling with neighborhood regulars, and The Bottle Shop is filled with an amazing variety of beer, cider, and wine with knowledgeable staff ready to help you find something new.

Curated and trendy fashion for both every day and special occasions can be found at boutiques such as August Moon Co., Bianca Simone, Carolyn Zinni, Mesh Vintage, and NRS Boutique, while the latest in beauty and self-care is available from the experts at Birds of Prey Artistry and Aesthetics, Headhunters Hair Design, Heavy Metal Hair Salon, Kala’s Estetica Unisex, Mockingbird Salon, Styland Beauty, and Today’s Nails. Pets can also look their best with assistance from Amelie’s Bark Shop and Sally’s Paw Spaw.

For physical activity and mental wellbeing Movement Source Pilates, Uprising ACM, or Palo Santo Wellness. Train & Nourish, Sweat Fitness, City Fitness and Society Hill Dance Academy offer excellent opportunities. Alternative treatments and therapies include Mystical Life Meditation Center and South Philadelphia Community Acupuncture with a wide range of mental, spiritual and physical services. CBD retailer Super Loa stocks a diverse array of products including those specifically for women’s health.

RE/MAX One Realty is adept at finding new residences in the area that can be filled with amazing artwork, bespoke designs, and locally-made home goods from Frame Fatale, Nice Things Handmade, and Occasionette. Liven things up with colorful floral arrangements and houseplants available from botanical experts at Creations by Coppola and Urban Jungle, or fill a bookshelf with page-turners from A Novel Idea. Smaller residents can be looked after and taught at Alphabet Academy’s three Avenue locations during the day. They can also find delightful discoveries (or distractions) at Tildie’s Toy Box or a custom outfit at A Star Is Born or The Painted Lady.

Women Mean Business—redux

East Passyunk Avenue will honor Women’s History Month with Women Mean Business: Rock Your Revenue on Monday, March 13 from 6 – 9 p.m. at Society Hill Dance Academy. The event is a follow-up to last year’s inaugural and highly successful Women Mean Business event held in conjunction with She Rocked It, a media and mentorship platform where creative, courageous women rock it together. This event is open to the public and will feature a panel discussion, community conversations, and networking opportunities with local women business owners. Tickets are $10—purchase them on Eventbrite.

For additional information and for a complete list of businesses along East Passyunk Avenue, visit the EPABID’s website and follow EPABID on Facebook.com/eastpassyunk | Twitter: @EPassyunkAve | Instagram: @eastpassyunk.