Wonderful Women in History at East Passyunk Community Center

Celebrate Women’s History Month at the East Passyunk Community Center, 1025 Mifflin Street, on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. Enjoy readings from selected books at an event commemorating and encouraging the study and celebration of the vital role of women in American and world history.

The program features a story time format with readers from local businesses. Participants include Michelle Gillen-Doobrajh from Tildie’s Toy Box, Tamara Ali Bey from Super Loa, Christina Rosso-Schneider from A Novel Idea, Amanda Rucker from River Twice, and Tanya Morgan from Sawubona Creativity Project.

They will provide readings from the following books:

“I Look Up To Michelle Obama” by Anna Membrino and Fatti Burke, a board book that describes the former First Lady’s admired traits.

“Rad Women Worldwide” by Kate Schatz and Miriam Klein Stahl, a collection of inspiring stories of perseverance and radical success including biographies of diverse figures from Hatshepsut (the great female king who ruled Egypt) and Malala Yousafzi (the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize).

“The Girl With A Mind For Math, The Story of Raye Montague” by Julia Finley Mosca and Daniel Rieley, tells the story of the hidden mastermind who finally gained her well-deserved title in history as a pioneer who changed the course of ship design forever.

“What Would She Do? 25 True Stories of Trailblazing Rebel Women,” by Kay Woodward, twenty-five incredible women’s stories about the remarkable achievements and attitudes of feminist trailblazers that educate and empower.

“The Girl Who Thought In Pictures, The Story of Dr. Temple Grandin,” by Julia Finley Mosca, diagnosed with autism, no one expected Temple Grandin to talk, let alone become one of the most influential voices in modern science. As a visual thinker, her unique mind connected with animals in a particular way, enabling her to invent groundbreaking improvements for farms around the globe.

“Sisters and Champions, The True Story of Venus and Serena Williams,” by Howard Bryant and Floyd Cooper, details the sisters’ journey from a barely-there tennis court in Compton, CA, to Olympic gold medals and becoming the #1 ranked women in the sport of tennis.

The free event is presented by the East Passyunk Community Center Advisory Council and the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID).