Kiku Sushi crafting “raw” deals

Great variety and modest prices make the Lower Moyamensing newcomer a welcome addition to South Broad.

Over the last six weeks, owner Daniel Santana has received a warm welcome at Kiku Sushi, 2146 S. Broad St—thanks to a massive menu and a penchant for perfection. The 29-seat BYOB offers more than 100 items including sushi and sashimi selections, a sizable set of rolls, and entrees ranging from tempura, teriyaki, hibachi, fried rice, and noodle soup/stir fry combos.

Seafood lovers should be sure to try the create-your-own seafood boil with options like shrimp, snow crabs, crawfish, mussels, sausage, corn, potatoes, broccoli. Customize it with various heat levels and four sauce options.

Asked about the variety, Santana replied, “That’s to recognize all the different tastes that people have. I grew up in the food business, so I know it’s important to give everyone plenty of choices.”

Santana, an Indonesian-born Center City resident, also assists running Atlanta Wings, 2355 S. Bucknell St. As for Kiku’s Lower Moyamensing location, he said, “I’m lucky to be here. No matter where I would have ended up, though, I’d still be committed to giving everyone these great foods.”

Kiku, meaning chrysanthemum, is helping Santana realize a long-nurtured goal. “I can’t fully explain why, but I had always wanted a sushi place,” the 36-year-old said. “Sushi has always caught my attention.”

Kiku Sushi

2146 S. Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19145

267-519-9969

www.kikusushipa.com

Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday – 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Tuesday – Closed

Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday – Noon-10 p.m.