Giveback Wednesdays assisting two South Philly churches

Italian Market-based businesses are the locations’ beneficiaries.

March has thus far proven an extra marvelous month for select businesses within the South Ninth Street Italian Market, as the overseers of the historical destination have been touting them through Giveback Wednesday promotions. In encouraging patrons to flock to certain establishments, the market is partnering with them to set aside sales portions to assist St. Paul Parish, comprised of St. Paul Church, 923 Christian St., and St. Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Church, 712 Montrose St.

The Italian Market Visitor Center, 919 S. Ninth St., and Ralph’s Italian Restaurant, 760 S. Ninth St., sent along proceeds to the Market’s beloved faith formation destinations March 1 and 8, and Talluto’s, 944 S. Ninth St., will follow suit this week. Thanks to extensive histories that include designations on the Philadelphia Register of Historic Places, the parish has long held sway in the community, particularly among Italians. Preserving that kinship, Anthony’s Italian Coffee and Chocolate House, 903 S. Ninth St., and DiBruno Bros., 930 S. Ninth St., will round out Giveback Wednesdays on March 22 and March 29.

On another note, the Market is in the running to win the Best Specialty Food Festival prize through USA Today, with the site’s devotees able to vote here.