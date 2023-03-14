This Queen Village specialty shop and grooming boutique is a whole different animal

Amy Ko’s love and compassion for animals is much more than a pet project, as evidenced by her 2017 opening of ham+bone in Fishtown. In October 2021, she doubled her diligence to furry friends by overseeing a second location at 715 E. Passyunk Ave. The specialty retail and grooming boutique space offers customers—including some famous faces—high-quality food, adorable toys, fashionable threads, healthcare items, and impressive shape-ups for their cuddly companions .

“I just want to benefit the welfare of as many pets as possible,” Ko said from her Queen Village business. “There’s so much out on the market that can do just that, so that’s what we sell here.”

Aiming to give off “a simple and clean vibe,” the Pennsport resident enlists eight staff members to give every dog and cat who ventures inside an exhilarating experience, even if a little anxiety kicks in when grooming time calls. While that service makes up a great part of ham+bone’s business, the ultra nutritious food finds are the cat’s meow—particularly the freeze-dried and frozen goodies that are heavy on life-sustaining protein.

“They’re very popular because many people are looking to give their dogs and cats the best possible shot at a very long life,” Ko said while standing by a selection of the choice choices. “I think that because we put a big emphasis on nontraditional products that people see we care about their animals just as much as they do.”

A wellness area in the compact establishment offers hemp oil and hemp chews. Customers can also scope duds for their pets to don, with the present success of the Philadelphia 76ers making them the current team to beat at ham+bone.

“The wardrobe items are seasonal, and they do very well,” Ko said in recollecting how the Phillies and Eagles have helped her spot thrive.

Ko counts Eagles players and 76er Joel Embiid as customers—the 76ers gave the spot a small business shout out during a game last November. Regardless of a customer’s cultural status, Ko and staff are enthusiastic to help all who visit the shop.

“We’re doing our best to give everyone a nice variety,” Ko said of the location’s offerings that are split about 60 to 40 in favor of canine goods over feline finds. “From the food to the grooming and everything in between, everything here is supposed to show our commitment to animals.”

ham+bone

715 E. Passyunk Ave.

267-549-0077

www.hamnbone.com/products/shop/