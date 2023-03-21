A makers shop pops up at Latchkey’s vintage vinyl shop

Local artisans and vendors will display their handiwork at Latchkey’s first makers market on Saturday, March 25 from 11 am–4 pm at the store’s location at 1502 E Passyunk Ave.

Latchkey Presents: A Makers Pop-Up Shop will feature one-of-a-kind wares and Latchkey owner Marc Faletti’s own line of up-cycled and artfully repurposed clothing under his label Lyrical Vintage.

Vintage enthusiasts and melophiles alike can come together for an afternoon filled with hand-crafted, locally-sourced wares, goods, and more, including VHS, art, textiles, and vintage clothing. Those attending Latchkey’s inaugural A Makers Pop-Up Shop can mingle and purchase items from numerous vendors and artisans, in addition to Latchkey’s collection of expertly-curated records, collectibles, candles, jewelry, games, and other 80’s and 90’s-themed memorabilia.

Featured makers include:

Diswax Candles – Small batch, hand-poured, and uniquely scented candles with punk and alternative theming

Church Dust – Hand-dyed band tees and small run designs

Cellar Door Fungus – Medicinal mushroom products made from Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, and more

Katie Hidalgo Art – Works by freelance artist Katie Hidalgo

Cult Ties – One-of-a-kind hand crocheted clothing and accessories

In addition to A Makers Pop-Up Shop, Latchkey is planning an epic Lana Listening Party on Friday, March 24 from 5 – 7pm in honor of the release of Lana Del Rey’s new LP. Fans of the acclaimed artists attending the listening party can enjoy light refreshments including boozy and non-alc libations as well as enter to win a copy of the freshly debuted vinyl record.

Latchkey’s hours of operation are currently Wednesday through Friday from 12 – 5pm, Saturday from 11am – 6pm, and Sunday from 11am – 5pm.