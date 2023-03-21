Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Passyunk Square Retail 

A makers shop pops up at Latchkey’s vintage vinyl shop

Managing Editor , min read

Local artisans and vendors will display their handiwork at Latchkey’s first makers market on Saturday, March 25 from 11 am–4 pm at the store’s location at 1502 E Passyunk Ave.

Latchkey interior // Credit: Latchkey

Latchkey Presents:  A Makers Pop-Up Shop will feature one-of-a-kind wares and Latchkey owner Marc Faletti’s own line of up-cycled and artfully repurposed clothing under his label Lyrical Vintage.

Vintage enthusiasts and melophiles alike can come together for an afternoon filled with hand-crafted, locally-sourced wares, goods, and more, including VHS, art, textiles, and vintage clothing. Those attending Latchkey’s inaugural A Makers Pop-Up Shop can mingle and purchase items from numerous vendors and artisans, in addition to Latchkey’s collection of expertly-curated records, collectibles, candles, jewelry, games, and other 80’s and 90’s-themed memorabilia. 

Latchkey vintage jewelry // Credit: Latchkey

Featured makers include:

  • Diswax Candles – Small batch, hand-poured, and uniquely scented candles with punk and alternative theming
  • Church Dust – Hand-dyed band tees and small run designs
  • Cellar Door Fungus – Medicinal mushroom products made from Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Reishi, and more
  • Katie Hidalgo Art – Works by freelance artist Katie Hidalgo
  • Cult Ties – One-of-a-kind hand crocheted clothing and accessories 

In addition to A Makers Pop-Up Shop, Latchkey is planning an epic Lana Listening Party on Friday, March 24 from 5 – 7pm in honor of the release of Lana Del Rey’s new LP. Fans of the acclaimed artists attending the listening party can enjoy light refreshments including boozy and non-alc libations as well as enter to win a copy of the freshly debuted vinyl record. 

Latchkey’s hours of operation are currently Wednesday through Friday from 12 – 5pm, Saturday from 11am – 6pm, and Sunday from 11am – 5pm. 

...you may also like

First Pics: The Soap Box natural cleaning-products shop opens at 616 S. 6th St.

Taylor Farnsworth

The birds are chirping and the daffodils are blooming, well they’re supposed to be. Grumpy winter complaining aside, these rites of passage signal it’s time for spring cleaning. For those of you interested in green, chemical-free cleaning products to get

New tattoo shop/apparel store called Omkara proposed for 510 Washington Ave.

Taylor Farnsworth

A Pennsauken tattoo shop called Omkara Tattoo has proposed a opening another branch for the Parsons Building in Dickinson Square West Park 510-512 Washington Avenue , according to Dickinson Square West Civic Association.  Omkara Tattoo is currently located at 7017 Kaighns Ave Pennsauken, NJ. Tattoo services

Sponsored Post: Get help buying your 1st home from the Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates

Albert Stumm

Are you just starting to dip your toe into the overwhelming process of buying your first home? Then meet The Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates, a dynamic group of real-estate agents offering a creative approach to real estate drawing