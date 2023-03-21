Dine at Dankbaar: a philanthropic and flavorful chef’s celebration

Indulge in an expertly crafted four-course charitable dinner at Dankbaar—100% of the profits benefit World Central Kitchen

Olga Sorzano, trained chef, owner, and founder of the brand-new kombucha vinegar brand Baba's Acid Trip as well as the beloved Baba's Bucha brand, is thrilled to announce a four-course collaborative dinner titled Dine at Dankbaar for World Central Kitchen, hosted in collaboration with two celebrated South Philly-based chefs: Michael Strauss of Mike's BBQ, and Joncarl Lachman of Winkel the newly-opened Dankbaar, a Northern European BYOB concept located on East Passyunk Avenue. All profits will benefit World Central Kitchen. Sorzano received a last-minute request from World Central Kitchen to assist in its new location in Turkey after the devastating earthquakes. As a result, these three chefs have rescheduled the event for Tuesday, March 28 at 6pm and 8pm. Only twenty-five tickets are available for each seating. Tickets are $99/person, not including tax and gratuity—purchase them on Eventbrite now.

These three chefs are intimately familiar with the work of World Central Kitchen, the non-profit organization dedicated to providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Last year, Sorzano, Strauss, and Lachman flew to Poland to donate their time and culinary prowess to World Central Kitchen for eight days. While on the Poland-Ukraine border, the chefs spent their days cooking, serving people in need, and bearing witness to the ongoing impact of the war. In recognition of the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Sorzano, Strauss, and Lachman continue to find ways to help those not only in Ukraine, but all who benefit from World Central Kitchen’s efforts, and Dine at Dankbaar is yet another initiative to assist those in need.

Sorzano’s experience at the Poland-Ukraine border is not the last of her efforts to align with World Central Kitchen – she will be volunteering with the non-profit organization at its new site in Adana, Turkey from February 28 through March 8. After the recent devastating earthquakes in the region, World Central Kitchen (and Sorzano) will be working on the frontlines to serve the survivors of this natural disaster.

“It was almost a year ago when I went to the Poland-Ukraine border, and I am going to Turkey soon to help there, as well. Seeing the refugees was so surreal and heartbreaking – this event is our way of raising awareness for the war that is still going on,” said Sorzano. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with two like-minded chefs to create a memorable evening for attendees and raise funds for World Central Kitchen.”

Guests will be greeted with a welcome cocktail crafted by Sorzano: The Raspberry French 75, made with Baba’s Acid Trip Raspberry Lime, gin, and Korbel. Sorzano, Strauss, and Lachman will then team up to present an indulgent four-course dinner for attendees, including:

FIRST COURSE Rabbit Rilette with Pear Jam, House Pickles, and Mike’s BBQ’s Potato Chips Ukranian Mule: Finlandia Vodka, Baba’s Acid Trip Pear Ginger Vinegar, and Ginger Beer

SECOND COURSE House Cured Beet and Vodka Gravlax with Sour Cream, Caviar, and Salad Greens

THIRD COURSE Smoked Beef Short Rib Bourguignon with Pommes Aligot

FOURTH COURSE Spiced Pickled Pear Pavlova, White Chocolate Mousse, Salted Caramel Whiskey Sour: Coopers’ Craft Barrel Reserve, Baba’s Acid Trip Grapefruit Vinegar, and Simple Syrup



These dished will be paired with expertly crafted libations including a Ukrainian Mule and Whiskey Sour. To top off the extravagant four-course meal, a mignardise will be served, featuring Petit Fours Truffles courtesy of Eclat Chocolate’s Chris Curtin. Vegan and pescatarian options are available upon request.

Purchase tickets now for $99/person, not including tax and gratuity. Space is highly limited.

Those unable to attend who’d like to support World Central Kitchen make a donation or visit the non-profit’s website to find more ways to get involved.