Spring forward with The Dutch After Dark

On the heels of another successful East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week, The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is continuing its über-popular prix fixe tasting menu at affordable price point with a spring refresh of their The Dutch After Dark dinner menu.

For just $60 per person (optional wine pairing +$18), guests can customize their experience by choosing from a host of dishes across three courses, courtesy of Chef-Owners Lee Styer and Kevin Watters. Selections from each course include (but are not limited to):

The Dutch’s Roasted Cauliflower // Credit- Samantha Schultz, PUNCH Media
First Course
  • Roasted Cauliflower – Saffron Greek yogurt, almonds, black currants
  • Crispy Pork Rillette – Greens, pickles, sauce gribiche
Second Course
  • Choucroute – Bratwurst, pork belly, house made sauerkraut, confit cabbage, roasted potatoes, whole grain mustard
  • Bangers & Mash – Pork sausage, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, Guinness mushroom sauce
Dessert Course
  • Devil’s Food Cake – Cinnamon crème anglaise, dark chocolate buttercream, pecans
  • Meyer Lemon Parfait – Shortbread, pomegranate seeds, whipped crème fraîche


Craft cocktails, too!

In tandem with The Dutch After Dark spring refresh, The Dutch has a new lineup of featured craft cocktails available including Shades of Chartreuse, a verdant green elixir comprised of gin, green chartreuse, honeydew, cucumber syrup, and citrus. Additionally, The Dutch has recently expanded morning brunch service which guests can now enjoy every day of the week.
The Dutch’s “Shades of Chartreuse” // Credit- Samantha Schultz, PUNCH Media

Hours of operation:

Monday through Friday 8am – 3pm
Saturday and Sunday 8am – 2pm (brunch service)
Wednesday and Thursday 5 – 9pm
Friday and Saturday 5 – 10pm
Sunday from 5 – 9pm (dinner service).

1537 S 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA | 215.551.5000 | www.thedutchphilly.com

