Spring forward with The Dutch After Dark
On the heels of another successful East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week, The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania
For just $60 per person (optional wine pairing +$18), guests can customize their experience by choosing from a host of dishes across three courses, courtesy of Chef-Owners Lee Styer and Kevin Watters. Selections from each course include (but are not limited to):
- Roasted Cauliflower – Saffron Greek yogurt, almonds, black currants
- Crispy Pork Rillette – Greens, pickles, sauce gribiche
- Choucroute – Bratwurst, pork belly, house made sauerkraut, confit cabbage, roasted potatoes, whole grain mustard
- Bangers & Mash – Pork sausage, mashed potatoes, buttered peas, Guinness mushroom sauce
- Devil’s Food Cake – Cinnamon crème anglaise, dark chocolate buttercream, pecans
- Meyer Lemon Parfait – Shortbread, pomegranate seeds, whipped crème fraîche
Craft cocktails, too!
Hours of operation:
Monday through Friday 8am – 3pm
Saturday and Sunday 8am – 2pm (brunch service)
Wednesday and Thursday 5 – 9pm
Friday and Saturday 5 – 10pm
Sunday from 5 – 9pm (dinner service).