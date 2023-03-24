Spring forward with The Dutch After Dark

On the heels of another successful East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant Week, The Dutch, the popular breakfast, lunch, and dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, is continuing its über-popular prix fixe tasting menu at affordable price point with a spring refresh of their The Dutch After Dark dinner menu.

For just $60 per person (optional wine pairing +$18), guests can customize their experience by choosing from a host of dishes across three courses, courtesy of Chef-Owners Lee Styer and Kevin Watters. Selections from each course include (but are not limited to):