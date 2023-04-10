Fitz on 4th: venerating veganism

The Queen Village restaurant is nearing a year as a trusted source of alternative meals.

Alex Soto has heard the gripes about giving veganism a try, with among the most notable being that someone does not have enough options to adopt the lifestyle. Quick to squash that assertion with the availability of 60,000 edible fruits and vegetables, the general manager of Fitz on 4th, 743 S. Fourth St., has teamed with mom Alison Fitzpatrick since June to promote healthier eating via their tapas and cocktail restaurant.

“It has been the most incredible experience knowing we can always trust each other, no matter what,” the proud son said of his matriarchal ties, which the two strengthened by leaving corporate identities to offer the masses their masterpieces.

Fitzpatrick has practiced veganism for a few years, with the pandemic finally giving the pair the initiative to bring her standout cooking to a larger audience. Loving the process of creating recipes, the two offer brunch and dinner menus that will give doubters second thoughts and that provide fans with ample reasons to reinforce their dietary decisions.

“The options are truly endless!” Soto gushed when stating the appeal of peeling away misconceptions that vegan food is borderline boring.

Fitzpatrick’s ingenuity recently led to selection for the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Chef in Residence program,

Highlights from the “Intros” include Nona’s Meatballs, a vegan version of “Nona Sesito’s meatballs” enriched with pea protein and chickpeas and served with their Rustic sauce and charred focaccia.

Pasta dishes include garlic confit spaghetti; spicy “sausage” and rigatoni; kale and sweet potato Farfalle; and mushroom cavatappi. All are available with gluten-free penne for $2 additional.

“Classic” dishes range from empanadas of the day; tacos with walnut mushroom meat; and mushroom sliders topped with radicchio ribbons and harissa oil. The “Fitz on 4th favorite” is the mac-and-cheese featuring cavatappi with a house-made Cheezy Sauce that’s baked with breadcrumbs and “parmesan.”

An assortment of salads round out recent options.

Sunday brunch is also offered. Soto noted that Fitz’s take on chicken and waffles does well among the brunch choices and that the recent addition of flatbreads has earned kudos.

Fitz on 4th’s signature vegan cocktails are the result of many experiments with ingredients. Highlights include the Fitz Eclipse, a bright, refreshing cocktail with a healthy kick fueled by turmeric-infused vodka, carrot, and lemon zest. There’s also the Old San Juan—a sparkling take on a Puerto-Rican inspired daiquiri with dark aged rum, mint & lime, topped with Rose Prosecco.

“We have so much to look forward to at the restaurant,” Soto said of the space that fits 68 guests and will soon add takeout. “We are creating new specials for our spring menu, both food and cocktails, and are constantly striving to bring fresh creative cuisine to our neighborhood.”

Fitz on Fourth

743 S. Fourth St.

215-315-8989

www.fitzon4th.com

Hours:

Sunday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.