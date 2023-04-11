Flavors On The Avenue returns to East Passyunk

Enjoy the festivities featuring culinary offerings, sidewalk sales, live music + more!

Flavors on the Avenue, the outdoor street festival showcasing South Philadelphia’s finest culinary offerings, live entertainment, 100+ craft vendors, stellar sidewalk sales, fun-filled family-oriented activities, and much more will take place on Sunday, April 30 from 11am – 5pm. This all-ages event is free to attend and spans East Passyunk Avenue from Broad Street to Dickinson Street.

“Following the immense success of last year’s Flavors on the Avenue, we’re looking ahead to this year featuring brand-new restaurants, food and drink offerings, music acts, and retailers,” said East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District’s Executive Director Adam Leiter. “Flavors showcases everything East Passyunk has to offer, from the diverse culinary talents of our constantly evolving food scene to the wide variety of expanding retail options. It’s our open invitation for people from across the region to run over and explore our ‘Avenue for All’ and enjoy a beautiful spring day in South Philly.”

Food!

Flavors on the Avenue brings a myriad of the city’s most delectable, diverse food selections – ranging from Mexican to Asian-inspired to Southern-influenced fare. Fan-favorite restaurants and bars will host can’t-miss specials for one-day-only including:

Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E Passyunk Ave)

Bottle Shop (1616 E Passyunk Ave)

Cantina los Caballitos (1651 E Passyunk Ave)

Cartesian Brewing (1500 block of E Passyunk Ave)

Ember & Ash (1520 E Passyunk Ave)

Flannel (1819 E Passyunk Ave)

Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse (1647 E Passyunk Ave)

La Scala’s Birra (1700 E Passyunk Ave)

Laurel (1617 E Passyunk Ave)

Manatawny Still Works (1603 E Passyunk Ave)

MoonNight (1907 E Passyunk Ave)

Noir Restaurant and Bar (1909 E Passyunk Ave

Pistolas del Sur (1934 E Passyunk Ave)

Punk Burger (1823 E Passyunk Ave)

Stogie Joe’s (1801 E Passyunk Ave)

And Many More

Shopping !

Locals and visitors searching for one-of-a-kind, hidden gems in the form of clothing, books, home décor, art, and accessories can browse various sidewalk sales courtesy of A Novel Idea, Amelie’s Bark Shop, Ill Exotics, Latchkey, Mesh Vintage, Metro Mens Clothing, NRS Boutique, Occasionette, South Fellini, Urban Jungle and more. Additionally, Nice Things Handmade presents a collection of the region’s top makers, artists, and crafters with paintings, pottery, furniture, jewelry, and everything in-between. About 100 vendors will be posted in the PPA Lot (1628 East Passyunk) and along the Avenue with an eclectic mix of hand-crafted goods and locally-made finds.

Music!

Folks of all ages can enjoy more opportunities for live music from Philadelphia-based musicians SNACKTIME, Sug Daniels, The Cheddar Boys, City Rhythm Orchestra, The Blue Pharaohs, Three for the Road, Dot Levine of Dottie’s Serenade Service, DJ Linz X Mars, Batala Philly and more, located at various spots along the Avenue including the intersection near Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 East Passyunk), the Singing Fountain (East Passyunk and Tasker), near Pistolas del Sur (1934 East Passyunk), PPA Lot (1628 East Passyunk), and more. Click HERE for a full list of participants, events, and entertainment scheduled for the festival.

Flavors on the Avenue is sponsored by Samuels and Son, Fulton Bank, Victory Brewing Company, Iron Hill Brewery, New Belgium Brewing Company, Downeast Cider House, The Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty, Univest, and Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation.

For additional information regarding Flavors on the Avenue and for a complete list of businesses along East Passyunk Avenue, go to visiteastpassyunk.com and follow EPABID:

Facebook.com/eastpassyunk | Twitter: @EPassyunkAve | Instagram: @eastpassyunk.