Art auction supports neighboring East Passyunk institutions

An upcoming art auction fundraiser will benefit Ss. Neumann Goretti and the East Passyunk Community Center.

By Margaret Kalalian

In a unique collaboration, the Ss. Neuman-Goretti High School Board and the East Passyunk Community Center’s Advisory Council have joined together to raise funds for their respective organizations by sponsoring an art auction. The event will take place on Friday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Ss. Neumann Goretti High School, 1736 S. 10 th Street.

“The art auction is a great opportunity to socialize and bid on artwork while contributing to the school and community center,“ suggested Joe Marino, currently serving as president of the East Passyunk Community Center Advisory Council and chair of Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School Board. “Besides framed art, there will be other types of artworks for sale,” he said.

A cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres starts the evening in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere. Marlin Art Auctioneers will present the event online with a live auctioneer. Guests can preview the collection beginning May 1 at bid.marlinart.com and place bids in advance. Affordable works by Erte, Norman Rockwell, Ansel Adams, Marc Chagall, LeRoy Neiman, Jane Wooster, Scott, Kinkade and others have been available in the Marlin collection including lithographs, serigraphs, sculpture, sports memorabilia and animation art.

“The school and community center are located literally next to each other and the art auction is a great opportunity for them to work together in the heart of East Passyunk,” explained Marino.

Tickets are $25 including refreshments. Purchase them on Eventbrite
or at the East Passyunk Community Center, 1025 Mifflin Street.

