Second Saturday on East Passyunk Ave: shop for mom AND support local veterans

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is holding its first Second Saturday Sidewalk Sale of the year on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Shop locally made goods, vintage finds, and more, at the Avenue’s bevy of shops and boutiques from morning ’til night. This month’s event is focused on Stars and Stripes Revue, a Veteran’s fundraiser event held at the Singing Fountain (intersection of 11th and Tasker Streets) from 12 – 4 p.m.

Last minute shopping for Mother’s Day

The return of the Sidewalk Sale falls just one day prior to Mother’s Day, allowing for last minute gifting at boutiques, gifts and goods retailers, plant shops, salons, and more, with businesses including Nice Things Handmade, Occasionette, Latchkey, August Moon Co., Good Buy Supply, and Urban Jungle.

Support local veterans

The Stars and Stripes Revue, in the style of the USO camp shows of World War II-era America, is presented by Envoute Entertainment and Society Hill Dance Academy. Every May, Envoute raises funds for WMGK’s Veteran Radiothon that in-turn benefits the Veterans’ Multi-Service Center of Philadelphia. Attendance is free, but donations are encouraged. Take a break from your Saturday shopping and dining and check it out at the Singing Fountain from 12 to 4 p.m.