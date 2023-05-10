St. Paul’s to host Great American Songbook tribute

The Bella Vista church will laud three legendary composers through its Mario Lanza Concert Series.

What’s old intends to be new again Friday, May 12, 2023, when St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 923 Christian St., takes a trip back in time through its Mario Lanza Concert Series. The fourth such venture since November to showcase local musicians bears the name of a legendary member of the parish and will find tenor Justin Gonzalez and pianist Brooklyn Evangelista performing pieces by Great American Songbook icons.

From 7 to 9 p.m., Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, and Cole Porter will have their praises sung at the Bella Vista-based church, with presale tickets going for $10 and door sales being $15. Thanks to support from the 9th Street Business Association, which oversees the Italian Market Festival to be held May 20-21, 2023, attendees will hear immortal tunes from the trio, two of which, Berlin and Porter, the series’ namesake recorded songs by during his illustrious, albeit short, career and life. In continuing to promote such gatherings, St. Paul’s is upholding the legacy that Lanza established in the 1940s and ’50s, a stretch of time that South Philly is no stranger to celebrating.

To make it easy on those who choose to drive, St. Paul’s will offer free parking spaces at the church.

Mario Lanza Concert Series

7-9 p.m. on May 12, 2023

923 Christian St.

Cost: $10-$15

215-923-0355

www.stpaulphilly.org