Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Arts & Culture Bella Vista 

Fleisher Art Memorial to hold anniversary block party

Joseph Myers min read

The Bella Vista-based creative haven is marking 125 years.

Given that Fleisher Art Memorial has helped hone artistic talent since 1898, the odds are that you’ve taken a class there or know someone who has. The Bella Vista spot, 719 Catharine St., will laud its longevity this Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a free 125th anniversary block party, and a 21+ celebratory event set for 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. that night. 

 

The destination has come a long way since its inception as the Graphic Sketch Club, located at 422 Bainbridge St. This Saturday will serve to showcase that legacy through presenting activities orchestrated by a dozen community partners, holding six art-making classes within the studios, welcoming seven marketplace vendors, calling on four food proprietors, and staging three musical performances.

The for-all-ages portion of the day will then give way to the site’s sanctuary-situated evening festivities, through which attendees will revel with personnel from the Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Modero & Co., enjoy bar selections and non-alcoholic aperitifs, and participate in a raffle offering many must-have prizes. Tickets for the latter portion of the day cost $125. 

Fleisher’s 125th Anniversary Block Party (all ages)

Saturday, June 3
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
700 block of Catharine Street

Fleisher’s Evening Celebration (21+)

Saturday, June 3
8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Fleisher Sanctuary, 719 Catharine St.

215-922-3456
www.fleisher.org

...you may also like

First Pics: The Soap Box natural cleaning-products shop opens at 616 S. 6th St.

Taylor Farnsworth

The birds are chirping and the daffodils are blooming, well they’re supposed to be. Grumpy winter complaining aside, these rites of passage signal it’s time for spring cleaning. For those of you interested in green, chemical-free cleaning products to get

Academy at Palumbo team wins $140k in national science contest – out of 2,300 schools

Albert Stumm

The Academy at Palumbo magnet high school at 11th and Catharine streets will soon be getting $140,000 worth of new technology after a project by a team of students was chosen as one of five winners out of more than

Calling all artists for South Street spring festival, May 3

Taylor Farnsworth

Did you spend your winter hibernation knitting socks and sweaters? Building bird houses? Painting masterpieces? Avoid the need for a storage unit and apply for a booth at the May 3 Spring Festival on South Street. It’s the perfect place