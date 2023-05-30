Fleisher Art Memorial to hold anniversary block party

The Bella Vista-based creative haven is marking 125 years.

Given that Fleisher Art Memorial has helped hone artistic talent since 1898, the odds are that you’ve taken a class there or know someone who has. The Bella Vista spot, 719 Catharine St., will laud its longevity this Saturday, June 3, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a free 125th anniversary block party, and a 21+ celebratory event set for 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. that night.

The destination has come a long way since its inception as the Graphic Sketch Club, located at 422 Bainbridge St. This Saturday will serve to showcase that legacy through presenting activities orchestrated by a dozen community partners, holding six art-making classes within the studios, welcoming seven marketplace vendors, calling on four food proprietors, and staging three musical performances.

The for-all-ages portion of the day will then give way to the site’s sanctuary-situated evening festivities, through which attendees will revel with personnel from the Bearded Ladies Cabaret and Modero & Co., enjoy bar selections and non-alcoholic aperitifs, and participate in a raffle offering many must-have prizes. Tickets for the latter portion of the day cost $125.

Fleisher’s 125th Anniversary Block Party (all ages)



Saturday, June 3

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

700 block of Catharine Street



Fleisher’s Evening Celebration (21+)



Saturday, June 3

8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Fleisher Sanctuary, 719 Catharine St.



215-922-3456

www.fleisher.org