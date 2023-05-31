Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Food & Dining Passyunk Square 

Lebanese, please—St. Maron’s festival is this weekend!

Joseph Myers , min read

This weekend’s Lebanese Festival will make 10th & Ellsworth the place to be. 

Anyone up for a great mix of cuisine and culture put together by hardworking community members? We thought so! Starting late Friday afternoon and concluding Sunday night, the annual Lebanese Festival at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., will delight the senses through food, music, and dancing, with raffle cash prizes yielding up to $1,000.

The fun commences Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. and continues again on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone familiar with Lebanese food knows nobody is leaving this gathering disappointed. Rookies should sample any (we prefer all!!!) of the following: hummus, falafel, baba ghannouj, shawarma, chicken and kafta kabobs, spinach pie, and cookies. Enjoy the grub and various beverages—including a few adult ones—along with the talents of Eddie Osama and his band and dance performances by members of the parish.

Those who wish to give thanks for all of the amazing elements of the festival, the church, which has quite an impressive history, will hold divine liturgy at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Maron’s Lebanese Festival 2023

June 2, 2023: 5 p.m.—11 p.m.
June 3, 2023: 3 p.m.—11 p.m.
June 4, 2023: 1 p.m.—9 p.m.
215-389-2000
https://saintmaron.org/

...you may also like

Karina’s will move into former Hoof + Fin space off South Street

Albert Stumm

Just when we thought they’d be moving further south, Karina’s switched it up and is instead going north. The jewel-box BYOB that is being replaced at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave. by Brigantessa from the Le Virtu crew will be moving

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Sponsored Post: Get help buying your 1st home from the Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates

Albert Stumm

Are you just starting to dip your toe into the overwhelming process of buying your first home? Then meet The Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates, a dynamic group of real-estate agents offering a creative approach to real estate drawing