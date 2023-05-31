Lebanese, please—St. Maron’s festival is this weekend!

This weekend’s Lebanese Festival will make 10th & Ellsworth the place to be.

Anyone up for a great mix of cuisine and culture put together by hardworking community members? We thought so! Starting late Friday afternoon and concluding Sunday night, the annual Lebanese Festival at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church, 1013 Ellsworth St., will delight the senses through food, music, and dancing, with raffle cash prizes yielding up to $1,000.

The fun commences Friday, June 2, 2023 at 5 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. and continues again on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Anyone familiar with Lebanese food knows nobody is leaving this gathering disappointed. Rookies should sample any (we prefer all!!!) of the following: hummus, falafel, baba ghannouj, shawarma, chicken and kafta kabobs, spinach pie, and cookies. Enjoy the grub and various beverages—including a few adult ones—along with the talents of Eddie Osama and his band and dance performances by members of the parish.

Those who wish to give thanks for all of the amazing elements of the festival, the church, which has quite an impressive history, will hold divine liturgy at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

St. Maron’s Lebanese Festival 2023

June 2, 2023: 5 p.m.—11 p.m.

June 3, 2023: 3 p.m.—11 p.m.

June 4, 2023: 1 p.m.—9 p.m.

215-389-2000

https://saintmaron.org/