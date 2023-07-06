Oak Street Health going strong in Pennsport

The primary care center has been a boon to Medicare patients for two years.

Deciding how to manage one’s healthcare needs can prove a daunting task, but since March 2021, many residents within its Pennsport surroundings, along with individuals from as far away as Virginia, have placed their trust in Oak Street Health, 2310 S. Columbus Blvd. A tad more than two years into its identity as part of a value-based network of primary care centers, the site has been attracting a great number of Medicare-insured patients and will likely continue to do so this month if the location’s robust calendar is any indication.

“We enjoy facilitating events for everyone who walks through our doors,” community outreach executive Vincent Rodriguez said of Oak Street Health’s 10th Philadelphia-based space. “While the demographic consists mainly of older adults, we are here to provide for the health and well-being of anyone 18 and older.”

The slate of events for the coming weeks includes:

Guided Painting at noon on Wednesday, July 5

Food Pantry distribution at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, with repeats for the latter at the same time on July 13 , 20, and 27.

Seated Yoga will occur at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Meet Me at Oak Street Health info session set for noon on Thursday, July 13 and July 27.

Grocery Giveaway to relieve burdens at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 14 and July 28.

Tai Chi at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Medicare 101 seminar at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18th.

Bingo will come calling at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20

The offerings make for a great complement to the primary, chronic condition, and wellness/preventive types of care that the South Philly spot provides, not to mention the immunizations and laboratory and testing services that someone can also seek. Having recently added another doctor, the local office, which is helping Oak Street Health to spread its mission over 13 states, has two physicians and a nurse practitioner to enhance everyone’s quest for optimal health.

“We like spreading the word about who we are because specific, hands-on care drives us,” Rodriguez said. “The calendar events give us an extra push in putting ourselves out there and in growing this community’s overall healthcare options.”

For more information, visit Oak Street Health.