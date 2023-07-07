Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Parks & green space Stadium District 

This weekend: community boating days at FDR Park

Joseph Myers , min read

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is overseeing the Saturday sessions.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy has a lengthy history of strengthening the city’s park system. They’re currently working on a multi-year plan for South Philly’s beloved green space, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

This Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Conservancy will offer free community boating opportunities at FDR Park. Kayaks and rowboats are poised to ply The Lakes.  The 45-minute excursions begin at the FDR Park boathouse. No experience is required and all ages are welcome. On-the-spot sign-ups are available.

The event will mark the fifth of six boating days planned by the Conservancy. The next jaunt is slated for Saturday, July 22, 2023. 

According to the Conservancy, “Kayaking on the flat waters of “The Lakes” is a serene, yet exciting experience. Moving calmly through the water lets you closely observe an array of wildlife, especially the variety of bird species. An always great sight is the great blue heron who has made the rowboats in the middle of the lake its preferred park perch!”

Read more about how the Conservancy is helping locals explore the Pattison Lagoon, Edgewood Lake, and Hollander Creek.

For more information visit the Conservancy’s website, or call 215-988-9334.

...you may also like

Quick Hits: Another new Navy Yard building; Newbold happy hour; 2nd & Washington

Albert Stumm

Groundbreaking is tomorrow for a new 75,000 square foot building at the Navy Yard that will house the U.S. headquarters of companies from Australia and the United Kingdom, as well as additional offices for another company that’s grown past its

Quick Hits: Longer hours for Cafe Ynez?; Fleisher ‘mystery nude’; and Maglio expanding

Albert Stumm

Cafe Ynez near 22nd and Washington has become a worthy go-t0 Mexican spot for Point Breeze and Graduate Hospital, says City Paper, and it’s looking to expand its hours and menu later this summer. A “mystery nude” painting fell out

Calling All Artists: Performance in Public Spaces grants aim to fund your next project

Taylor Farnsworth

Are you an artist or arts organization looking to put on free performances for the public? The Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy (OACCE) has chosen 17 specific sites, including Hawthorne Park, Marconi Plaza and FDR Park in South