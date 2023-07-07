This weekend: community boating days at FDR Park

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is overseeing the Saturday sessions.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy has a lengthy history of strengthening the city’s park system. They’re currently working on a multi-year plan for South Philly’s beloved green space, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue.

This Saturday, July 8, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Conservancy will offer free community boating opportunities at FDR Park. Kayaks and rowboats are poised to ply The Lakes. The 45-minute excursions begin at the FDR Park boathouse. No experience is required and all ages are welcome. On-the-spot sign-ups are available.

The event will mark the fifth of six boating days planned by the Conservancy. The next jaunt is slated for Saturday, July 22, 2023.

According to the Conservancy, “Kayaking on the flat waters of “The Lakes” is a serene, yet exciting experience. Moving calmly through the water lets you closely observe an array of wildlife, especially the variety of bird species. An always great sight is the great blue heron who has made the rowboats in the middle of the lake its preferred park perch!”

Read more about how the Conservancy is helping locals explore the Pattison Lagoon, Edgewood Lake, and Hollander Creek.

For more information visit the Conservancy’s website, or call 215-988-9334.