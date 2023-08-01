Say “Shell Yeah!” to National Oyster Day in South Philly

Nothing screams summertime more than indulging in some freshly-shucked, briny East or West Coast oysters! National Oyster Day is Saturday, August 5, 2023. Two South Philly spots are offering oyster-centric deals to celebrate the day of this delightful mollusk.

The Dutch, the popular breakfast-through-dinner eatery with a focus on reinventing the Pennsylvania Dutch classics, offers a fan-favorite pairing from predecessor restaurant Fond: Oysters & Rosé, every Thursday from 5pm – 9pm at the bar and patio overlooking East Passyunk Avenue. For just $19, oyster-lovers can enjoy a half dozen oysters and glass of rosé while enjoying people watching from a perch across from the Singing Fountain.

In honor of National Oyster Day, The Dutch will feature this special on Saturday, August 5 in addition to Thursday service.

The Dutch

1537 S. 11th Street, Philadelphia | 215.551.5000 | www.thedutchphilly.com

Hours of operation: Monday, 8am – 3pm; Wednesday – Thursday, 8am – 3pm, 5pm – 9pm; Friday, 8am – 3pm, 5pm – 10pm; Saturday, 8am – 2pm, 5pm – 10pm; and Sunday, 8am – 2pm.