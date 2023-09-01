Making Time ∞ at Fort Mifflin for electronic music and the Klip Collective

The festival promises futuristic beats by global artists and an electric extravaganza by East Passyunk-based Klip Collective.

From September 22 through 24,Fort Mifflin will be host the Making Time ∞ electronic music festival. DJs and musical artists from around the world will transform the Revolutionary War-era fort acoustically. Meanwhile, Bok Building-based Klip Collective will visually transform the old fort.

Producers promise “3 MAGICAL days of futuristic musical TRANSCENDENCE.” The line-up includes Jamie xx, Overmono, Ben UFO, DJ Nobu and UNiiQU3. Electronic music aficionados will have more than 100 opportunities to enjoy club, house, and techno tunes from early afternoon until deep into the night,

The event, which debuted in 2021, is the brainchild of sound engineer David Pianka, aka Dave P. He hopes to lead attendees to what he dubs “the zenith of his transcendental plan.” Resident Advisor placed Making Time ∞ on its list of Top 10 September 2023 Festivals and described how Fort Mifflin “gets transformed into a temporary autonomous zone for electronic music, as the industry’s best and brightest talents descend on the historic landmark. Regulars describe the day-to-night festival as something of a time portal to early ’90s raves.”

The light installations by Klip Collective will augment the experience with projection on the Fort’s buildings, moats, and mounds. Klip Collective has landed many prestigious installations since its formation 20 years ago. Its clients include such heavyweights as Nike, the Sundance Film Festival, and Target.

Making Time ∞ festival

Purchase tickets

Sept. 22 and Sept. 23: 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Sept. 24: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Ave.

https://makingtimeisrad.com/