Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Around Here East Passyunk Crossing 

Making Time ∞ at Fort Mifflin for electronic music and the Klip Collective

Joseph Myers min read
The festival promises futuristic beats by global artists and an electric extravaganza by East Passyunk-based Klip Collective.

From September 22 through 24,Fort Mifflin will be host the Making Time ∞ electronic music festival. DJs and musical artists from around the world will transform the Revolutionary War-era fort acoustically. Meanwhile, Bok Building-based Klip Collective will visually transform the old fort.

Producers promise “3 MAGICAL days of futuristic musical TRANSCENDENCE.” The line-up includes Jamie xx, Overmono, Ben UFO, DJ Nobu and UNiiQU3. Electronic music aficionados will have more than 100 opportunities to enjoy club, house, and techno tunes from early afternoon until deep into the night,

The event, which debuted in 2021, is the brainchild of sound engineer David Pianka, aka Dave P. He hopes to lead attendees to what he dubs “the zenith of his transcendental plan.” Resident Advisor placed Making Time ∞ on its list of Top 10 September 2023 Festivals and described how Fort Mifflin “gets transformed into a temporary autonomous zone for electronic music, as the industry’s best and brightest talents descend on the historic landmark. Regulars describe the day-to-night festival as something of a time portal to early ’90s raves.” 

The light installations by Klip Collective will augment the experience with projection on the Fort’s buildings, moats, and mounds. Klip Collective has landed many prestigious installations since its formation 20 years ago. Its clients include such heavyweights as Nike, the Sundance Film Festival, and Target.

2022 light installation from Making Time is Rad via Facebook.

Making Time ∞ festival
Purchase tickets

Sept. 22 and Sept. 23: 1 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Sept. 24: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Ave.
https://makingtimeisrad.com/    

...you may also like

Steakhouse called Palladino’s to take over burned-out Colombo’s at 1934 E. Passyunk

Albert Stumm

A new restaurant called Palladino’s, being billed as an upscale steak and seafood house, will be taking over the old Colombo’s space at 1934 E. Passyunk Ave., which was damaged in a fire in August 2012. Owner Luke Palladino, who

Sponsored Post: Get help buying your 1st home from the Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates

Albert Stumm

Are you just starting to dip your toe into the overwhelming process of buying your first home? Then meet The Kelly Group at Plumer & Associates, a dynamic group of real-estate agents offering a creative approach to real estate drawing

Should ground-floor commercial spaces be converted to apartments?

Albert Stumm

A zoning notice popped up recently on a shuttered McKean Street hair salon saying the first floor would no longer be a commercial space. City records show that the former Kathy’s Hair Salon, at 1129 McKean St., on the corner