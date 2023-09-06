Inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival boasts 30+ music acts plus food, sips, and shopping!

South Philly’s famous foodie street will kick off fall festival season with a new, all-day, all-age, five-block long music and food festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) presents the inaugural East Passyunk Music Festival on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The all day, all ages family-friendly music and food festival will take place on East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets.

Look for some of the most well-known artists to rock on stage, paired with some of the most award-winning restaurants and bars in the region. The day’s highlights will include:

Five stages and performance zones.

Over 30 bands, live performers, artists and DJs .

Music from a range of genres including jazz, indie rock, world beats, funk horns, reggae, salsa, hip hop, country, opera and more.

Dozens of restaurants, bars and eateries serving street food and cold sips outside.

Arts and crafts for kids, face painting, balloon animals, bounce house and more.

Circus performers, bubble lady, Philly Goat Project.

Nearly 100 artists, makers and vintage vendors curated by Nice Things Handmade.

Over 50 other vendors, community groups, sponsors and more.

“We are excited to debut the first-ever East Passyunk Music Festival featuring thirty top bands, musicians, live performers and DJs – including South Philly favorite Cosmo Baker and MTV’s DJ Diamond Kuts,” said new EPABID Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary. “This new event will be the first cross-cultural music festival on East Passyunk Avenue. We will pair some of the very best and biggest entertainers in the region with our nationally recognized food scene. Come out and enjoy a day of great music, delicious food and cold seasonal sips while strolling and shopping on East Passyunk. Bring the family–this event is for everyone.”

For the Avenue’s history-making first music festival, EPABID and O’Leary tapped into the many talents of Pete Spina – who is chairing the festival music committee. Spina is known around the region as one of the founders of City Rhythm Orchestra. Spina also has many ties to South Philly, where he also serves as Music Director at St. Nicholas Church. Spina and the festival committee have been working hard for months to curate the perfect mix for the stages that will feature South Philly and Philadelphia favorites, mixed with up-and-coming new artists who work in a wide range of styles and genres.

Here’s the latest line-up provided by the event producers:

Giordano Garden Groceries Stage (Juniper and East Passyunk Avenue)

11 am: Casey Parker Band – Popular Philly-scene singer brings a wide selection of covers and originals from Rock to Soul to Funk

– Popular Philly-scene singer brings a wide selection of covers and originals from Rock to Soul to Funk 12 pm: Cordelia Blue – John Bickel and Luke Ferracone front an incredible 4-piece organ driven blues and soul experience

– John Bickel and Luke Ferracone front an incredible 4-piece organ driven blues and soul experience 1 pm: West Philadelphia Orchestra – An eclectic brass band inspired by Balkan, klezmer, free jazz, punk and more

– An eclectic brass band inspired by Balkan, klezmer, free jazz, punk and more 2 pm: Guachinangos – Exciting fusion of Mexican Jarocho and Colombian Cumbia rhythms and an electrifying stage energy

– Exciting fusion of Mexican Jarocho and Colombian Cumbia rhythms and an electrifying stage energy 3 pm: Shakoor Hakeem – Boundary-pushing percussionist & industrial sound architect draws on Afro-Cuban musical roots to create imaginative soundscapes

– Boundary-pushing percussionist & industrial sound architect draws on Afro-Cuban musical roots to create imaginative soundscapes 4 pm: Paul Green Rock Academy – Rising stars presented by the man responsible for changing the way that rock music is taught internationally

– Rising stars presented by the man responsible for changing the way that rock music is taught internationally 5 pm: Korine – Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye blend new wave, early emo, and punk contrasting upbeat rhythms against evocative lyrics

Samuels Seafood Stage (Watkins and East Passyunk Avenue)

11 am: Red Touch Black – Psychedelic melodies, fuzz heavy riffs and dreamy synth from South Philly

– Psychedelic melodies, fuzz heavy riffs and dreamy synth from South Philly 12 pm: The Last Generation on Film – Philly based ambient synthpop sound led by Jeff Familetti and Ryan Bayle

– Philly based ambient synthpop sound led by Jeff Familetti and Ryan Bayle 1 pm: Brown Sugar – Exciting Philadelphia based Rolling Stones Tribute Band

– Exciting Philadelphia based Rolling Stones Tribute Band 2 pm: City Rhythm – Great music and great fun as the 11-piece group plays blues, funk and standards with their award winning horns & vocals

– Great music and great fun as the 11-piece group plays blues, funk and standards with their award winning horns & vocals 3 pm: Francis Mbappe and the Tribe – Enthralling Afro Beat music with funk in its conception, rock in the attitude, swing in the movement and soul in the spirit

– Enthralling Afro Beat music with funk in its conception, rock in the attitude, swing in the movement and soul in the spirit 4 pm: Lady HD – Ciaran Wall mixes his Peruvian Psychedlic roots and Trip Hop/Philly Soul influecnces for an exciting fusion he calls “Fuzz Funk”

– Ciaran Wall mixes his Peruvian Psychedlic roots and Trip Hop/Philly Soul influecnces for an exciting fusion he calls “Fuzz Funk” 5 pm: Jimmy Jorge and the Latin Express – Philly’s top salsa band dazzles with their horns and captivating rhythms, plus a Latin dance lesson by the Society Hill Dance Academy

Mifflin Street Stage

11:30 am: Matthew Gordon – Award winning Bluegrass duo

– Award winning Bluegrass duo 12:30 pm: Valentina Janie – Captivating Philadelphia based singer-songwriter of rock, blues and soul

– Captivating Philadelphia based singer-songwriter of rock, blues and soul 1:30 pm: East Passyunk Opera Project – Bringing opera up close and personal to the community

– Bringing opera up close and personal to the community 2:30 pm: Elegance String Quartet – Stunning renditions of classical music, acoustic covers of modern songs and rock tunes performed on electric string instruments

– Stunning renditions of classical music, acoustic covers of modern songs and rock tunes performed on electric string instruments 3:30 pm: Batala Philly – Dazzling authentic Brazilian drums and costumes create a captivating performance

– Dazzling authentic Brazilian drums and costumes create a captivating performance 4:30 pm: Mia Johnson – Popular Philly singer-songwriter also delivering pop favorites

Tasker Street Stage

11 am: Latchkey – Local DJs presented by fab Avenue shop

– Local DJs presented by fab Avenue shop 2 pm: DJ Diamond Kuts – Yo!MTV Raps host brings her killer mixes to the Avenue

– Yo!MTV Raps host brings her killer mixes to the Avenue 4 pm: Cosmo Baker – Globally known artist and top-tier DJ has toured 50 countries with his genre-spanning selection and explosive stage presence Lelu Lenore – Captivating performance to the tunes of Stevie Nicks

Moore Street – presented by Flannel and Stogie Joe’s – Local favorites from mainstay music presenters on the avenue

11:30 am: Bill Currier – Musician, songwriter who has traveled with many bands across the country

– Musician, songwriter who has traveled with many bands across the country 1 pm: Fred S – Fine acoustic solo artists plays all your favorite classic rock tunes

– Fine acoustic solo artists plays all your favorite classic rock tunes 2 pm: Stogie Joe’s Jam Session – Lots of fun as this eclectic group jams on pop and rock favorites

– Lots of fun as this eclectic group jams on pop and rock favorites 3 pm: Ever After Duo – Acoustic duo performing well-know rock and pop hits

– Acoustic duo performing well-know rock and pop hits 4 pm: Steve Ritrovato – Salute to Sinatra

– Salute to Sinatra 5 pm: Roger Harvey – Nationally known, Philly-based singer songwriter with punk roots

PLUS AWARD-WINNING FOOD!

America’s Top 10 Foodie Street will have dozens of East Passyunk’s award-winning restaurants, bars, cafes and eateries serving out in the street. Look for everything from street food favorites, tasty handhelds, vegan delights, sweet and savory options, and South Philly classics. Participating restauratns include: