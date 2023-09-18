Help eradicate pediatric cancer–join the St. Jude Walk/Run at FDR Park

43 American families learn each day that a young loved one has cancer. That’s why Jessica Casale and her colleagues with ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital work tirelessly to combat all forms of the malady. Those looking to help in this fight can do so at the annual St. Jude Walk/Run, to be held this year on Sept. 23, 2023 at Franklin Delano Roosevelt Park, Broad Street and Pattison Avenue. The event commences at 8 a.m. with a Kids Dash. The Walk/Run begins at 8:30 a.m.

“These events are always an opportunity to bring communities together,” Casale said of her organization’s chief means to promote Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. “For everyone involved, it’s obvious that we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.”

The development specialist noted that FDR Park will be the Walk/Run’s location for the second-straight year, having emerged from a list of candidates that included the Philadelphia Navy Yard. The event will help advance St. Jude’s mission to assist families in dire situations.

The annual fundraiser is sponsored by the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, established in 1957 to raise funds for and awareness of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. While securing donations is not a requirement for registrants, the hope is that they will find backing to aid their involvement, as every penny is crucial in helping to counter the sorrow and uncertainty that families are feeling.

“Survival rates are going up, but there’s still major work to do,” Casale said, noting that a shade over four out of five children in the United States will beat their cancer diagnosis but that fewer than one in five children will survive in low- and middle-income countries.

Those who register will have chances to earn cool prizes–but the true reward will be playing a part in silencing deadly afflictions. You can register until the day of the Walk/Run. You can also take part virtually.

St. Jude will have information tents where attendees and spectators can make known how they are assisting the fight and how the conflict against cancer has affected them. Examples include the red welcome wagons that patients can ride in, an honor garden tent that will include tributes to those lost to pediatric cancer, a community connection tent that will offer color-coded wristbands that show everyone’s ties to St. Jude’s mission, a healing-through-art tent that emphasizes art therapy, and the Kay Kafe tent that unites specialists with patients to enjoy refreshments.

“South Philly is a wonderful location to bring attention to our work,” Casale said. “Since our efforts are affecting every single community in the United States, it’s great that we will again be at such a terrific location to get the word out that we will never turn our back on children in need.”

St. Jude Walk/Run

8 a.m. Sept. 23, 2023

FDR Park, Broad Street and Pattison Avenue