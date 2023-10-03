Bok Open Studios set for Oct. 13

The public is invited to explore all nine floors of the vocational school-turned-creative haven.

The date carries frightening connotations with it, but on Friday, October 13, thrills will replace chills at the Open Studios celebration at the Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth Street. From 6 to 9 p.m., you can shop, engage, and sip with artists, makers, and businesses that fill Bok’s nine floors. The event is free and family-friendly. Plan to make a night of it and head up to Bok Bar afterwards to enjoy a drink, the view, plus sandwiches and oysters from Sweet Amalia.

More than 100 artists and maker studios will take part in the Open Studios. This includes ceramicists, fine artists, glassblowers, interior designers, and jewelers.

Bok’s Open Studios takes place twice a year. Over 4,000 visitors attended the spring 2023 event. This fall’s event pairs with the city-wide Design Philadelphia festival and Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, making it a great time to celebrate local makers and creatives!

Winner of a 2021 Urban Land Institute Philadelphia Vision Award for Transformative Development, the building dates to 1936 and enjoys a place on the National Register of Historic Places

During the Open Studios, guests may enter at 1901 S. Ninth Street or 821 Dudley St. Use the 800 Mifflin St. entrance to access the Bok Bar + Irwin’s restaurant.

Bok Open Studios

Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 from 6-9 p.m.

1901 S. Ninth St.

215-419-5121

www.buildingbok.com