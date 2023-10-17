Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

Events Pennsport 

Mummers Museum hosts Halloween-themed street festival

Joseph Myers

The five-hour Halloween-centric event will benefit the Pennsport site’s operations.

Though New Year’s Day serves as their chief means to charm the masses, Mummers entities make the whole year a rousing time for revelry. From noon until 5 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, their eponymous museum, 1100 S. Second St., will host a street festival that will further the countdown to Halloween and garner support to keep the site’s doors open.

September Facebook posts by State Street Events LLC and by a grandchild of one of the museum’s founders stated the 47-year-old Pennsport haven is enduring financial struggles, so attendees will be playing their part to keep the jocund performers’ costumes and legacies visible to the public. Admission is free but State Street will be assisting the cause through a beer garden, food trucks, and vendors, with live music and fire pits also sure to keep everyone feeling lively and cozy. Everything will occur along Second Street from Wharton Street to Washington Avenue.

Radio station host Jacky Bam Bam, who at the most recent Mummers Parade earned first-prize clout in the Handsome Costume contest, will be the day’s special guest.

To become a vendor or food truck presence, visit this link.

Mummers Museum Street Festival

Saturday, October 21—Noon to 5 p.m.
Festival stretches along Second Street, from Wharton Street to Washington Avenue
215-336-3050
www.mummersmuseum.org

 

 

