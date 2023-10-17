So many pastabilities for National Pasta Day

Diners looking to twirl forks on National Pasta Day (Tuesday, October 17) and beyond have no shortage of options in South Philly.

East Passyunk Avenue is an ideal spot to celebrate National Pasta Day with its host of Italian eateries. Just in time for Tuesday’s carb fest, the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District offered up a few highlights on the Avenue:

La Scala’s Birra – The artisan Italian restaurant has recently expanded hours to include Monday night service and Thursday and Friday lunch service. Diners can dig into fare like Penne Arrabiata ($17), made with their famous tomato sauce, long hots, mushrooms, onions, and chili flakes, topped with grated Romano.

Le Virtù – The rustic and unapologetic purveyor of Cucina Abruzzese (cuisine of Abruzzo) is open seven days a week and offers dishes like Maccheroni alla mugnaia ($26) comprised of single-strand pasta, goat ragu’, and pecorino.

Marra’s Italian Restaurant – First opened in 1920, this legendary institution boasts a menu full of classics like Linguini Vongole in Bianco or Rosso ($19.95), tender chopped clams in choice of white or red sauce.

Noir – Specializing in Italian and French dishes, Noir is open daily and sports both lunch and happy hour specials. Guests can enjoy cuisine like Orecchiette Decio, composed of broccoli rabe, sausage, prosciutto, and beans.

