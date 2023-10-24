This week: fall fun for all on East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue, home to 160 independently-owned businesses, will mark both the harvest season and Halloween with a new twist on Witches of East Passyunk Bar Crawl on Wednesday, October 25 from 5 pm – 8 pm, followed by the return of its fa-boo-lous Fall Festival on Saturday, October 28 from 11am – 4pm. Both events are presented by the East Passyunk Business Improvement District (EPABID).

Witches of East Passyunk Bar Crawl

Witches of East Passyunk Bar Crawl has a new twist that will be riddle-iculously fun for all.

This year, bar crawlers have the option to participate in a choose-your-own-adventure style treasure hunt, answering Halloween related riddles to proceed to the next venue. Witch and wizard friendly food and drink specials will be available at most Passyunk bars and restaurants, all listed on a keepsake map and punch card that revelers can pick up at the EPABID office at 1904 East Passyunk starting at 5pm on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. Prizes for those who make it through to the end and answered the most riddles!

Numerous restaurants and bars along the Avenue will offer a selection of pay-as-you-go themed food and drink specials for registered witches and wizards with participating locales including Bing Bing Dim Sum, The Dutch, and Ray’s Happy Birthday Bar, as well as standout deals such as $6 pints at Cartesian Brewing, $8 featured cocktail (plus regular happy hour food and drink) at Ember & Ash, half priced sangria at Barcelona Wine Bar, extended happy hour drink specials at Cantina Los Caballitos, and more.

Fall Festival

On Saturday, October 28, 2023, the fall-focused festivities begin at 11am. They’ll include a free costume photo booth (for children, adults, and pets), a pumpkin patch with hay bales courtesy of Giordano Garden Groceries, trick or treating at many local businesses, and more.

Grown-ups can enjoy live entertainment from The Cheddar Boys, 80+ craft and arts vendors presented by Nice Things Handmade, spirited fare and libations, and much more. Activities will be held at the Singing Fountain (EPA and Tasker) which will be adorned with new seasonal décor, as well as in the PPA Lot (1628 East Passyunk Avenue).

In addition to trick or treating during Fall Festival day, stellar sales and themed items will be available at local businesses including Halloween-themed tattoo designs at Eastern Pass Tattoo Co., fall clothing sale at Tiny Tildie’s, candy corn guessing and giveaways at Tildie’s Toy Box, 10% off future purchase card provided at checkout at August Moon Co., enrollment special and raffle at City Fitness, dead frames sale at Frame Fatale, and 10% off all non-floral and gifting items at Creations by Coppola, Outdoor eats, drinks, and seasonal fare from fan-favorite restaurants and cafés include Pistola’s Del Sur, Cantina Los Caballitos, Bing Bing Dim Sum, and others.

Fall Festival is presented by East Passyunk Business Improvement District, with support from Giordano’s Garden Groceries, Nice Things Handmade, Samuels and Son Seafood, The Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty, Fulton Bank, and Penn Beer.

For more information about East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District, visit visiteastpassyunk.com or follow EPABID at Facebook.com/eastpassyunk | Twitter: @EPassyunkAve | Instagram: @eastpassyunk