Neumann Goretti basket raffle tickets available now!

Managing Editor

by Duke Doblick, CFRE
Director of Institutional Advancement, Ss. Neumann-Goretti High School

There are plenty of basket raffles around, but the one I’m about to share with you is a special one. Neumann Goretti High School is offering twelve (12) items to twelve lucky winners as part of its traditional Neumann Goretti vs Southern Thanksgiving Day football game. The Thanksgiving Day football game between Neumann Goretti and Southern is the longest running Catholic vs. public high school football game in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the raffle are $10 for an arm’s length and $20 for a wingspan. All money raised through the raffle will be used for tuition assistance for Neumann Goretti students.

Tickets will be on sale Thanksgiving morning at the game location at the Supersite—10th & Bigler Streets in South Philly. The winning numbers will drawn that morning.

Those wishing to purchase tickets in advance can stop by Neumann Goretti at 1736 S. 10th Street on the following dates and times to purchase tickets:

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, November 21, 2023, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Use the main entrance along 10th Street at Moore—look for the glass doors at the far right side of the building.

Here are the exciting raffle items for your review:

1. Neumann Goretti Swag Basket
2. $50 Gift Card to Play It Again Sports in West Deptford, NJ
3. $50 VISA Gift Card
4. Two Tickets to the Franklin Institute (value $50)
5. Basket of Cheer (value $200)
6. Lottery Ticket Tree
7. Relaxation Basket (value $175)
8. Gift Card Basket (value $190)
9. Four Tickets to the Ringling Brothers Circus, February 18, 2024 (value $220)
10. $50 Gift Card to Popi’s Restaurant
11. Free Registration for One Football Player for 2024 (value $1,000)
12. East Passyunk Community Center Waitlist Waiver for One Summer Camp Student (value
PRICELESS!)

If you have any questions, please email ndoblick@neumanngorettihs.org or call 302-757-6095.

Neumann Goretti thanks you for your support.

