Deck the Ave returns to East Passyunk with festive holiday happenings

‘Tis the season for pop-up carolers, photos with Santa, the annual tree lighting, and holiday-themed live entertainment.

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is celebrating the holiday season with the return of its annual Deck The Ave, a host of spirited events, entertainment, shopping, and more, including photos with Santa, the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Hanukkah Menorah Lighting, and the second-annual Hot Chocolate Crawl. The festivities kick off on Small Business Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

East Passyunk Avenue’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held at The Singing Fountain (East Passyunk Avenue and Tasker Street) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 5 to 7 p.m. Watch Santa Claus lead the tree lighting ceremony while enjoying the celebratory sounds of student singers from Fanny Jackson Coppin School, Quaker City String Band as well as a new, fun holiday singalong led by Hire Musicians LLC, featuring singers from the Union League Voices. The 14 foot tree is adorned with 20,000 LED lights that colorfully visualize the joyous sounds of holiday music.

“Moreso than ever before, East Passyunk Avenue is the destination for holiday celebrations, welcoming everyone from across the region,” said Rebecca O’Leary, Executive Director of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. “Visit the Avenue for an immersive holiday experience on our unique commercial strip of independent businesses. Expect new pop-up events with nighttime entertainment, family friendly activities on weekends and public art activations before the end of the year.”

Photos with Santa

Bring camera and your human and/or furry, four-legged children for a free photo with Santa. You’ll find the man with the bag at The Singing Fountain on these dates:

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony—Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Sunday, December 3 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Thursday, December 14 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 16 from 3 – 5 p.m.

Sunday, December 17 from 12 – 2 p.m.

Additional holiday happenings during Deck The Ave:

East Passyunk Punch Card – from November 25, 2023 to January 1, 2024, shoppers will receive a punch for each $10 spent at participating businesses. Once 10 punches have been received, submit the completed card to one of East Passyunk Avenue’s businesses and be automatically entered into a prize raffle for a gift certificate.

– from November 25, 2023 to January 1, 2024, shoppers will receive a punch for each $10 spent at participating businesses. Once 10 punches have been received, submit the completed card to one of East Passyunk Avenue’s businesses and be automatically entered into a prize raffle for a gift certificate. Second Annual Hot Chocolate Crawl – enjoy various hot cocoa and boozy-alternative chocolate creations available at numerous local restaurants, bars, and cafés (Saturday, December 9, 2023; pay-as-you-go, further details to come in weeks ahead).

– enjoy various hot cocoa and boozy-alternative chocolate creations available at numerous local restaurants, bars, and cafés Hanukkah Happenings –The South Philadelphia Shtiebel will lead the community in celebrating the festival of lights with the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at the Singing Fountain. (Thursday, December 7, 2023; sundown).

–The South Philadelphia Shtiebel will lead the community in celebrating the festival of lights with the annual Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at the Singing Fountain. Letters to Santa – All are invited to drop off letters to Santa at East Passyunk Avenue’s North Pole Mailbox located at The Singing Fountain starting after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

– All are invited to drop off letters to Santa at East Passyunk Avenue’s North Pole Mailbox located at The Singing Fountain starting after the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Pop-Up Music/Entertainment – Local musicians and carolers will perform throughout the duration of Deck The Ave around The Singing Fountain and Mifflin Triangle, plus up and down the Avenue on weekends. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead.

– Local musicians and carolers will perform throughout the duration of Deck The Ave around The Singing Fountain and Mifflin Triangle, plus up and down the Avenue on weekends. Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead. 13th Annual Ornament Show – Presented by Nice Things Handmade, this beloved annual ornament show will showcase more than 50 local artists and their handmade ornament submissions for sale beginning Saturday, November 18, 2023 and running through Friday, January 12, 2024.

Deck The Ave is presented by East Passyunk Business Improvement District, with support from Samuels and Son Seafood, Giordano’s Garden Groceries, Fulton Bank, Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty, and Nice Things Handmade.