Mean Girls Drag Brunch at Dock Street South

Get in loser, Dock Street South is hosting a Mean Girls Drag Brunch! In honor of the release of the new Mean Girls movie this month, Dock Street Brewing Company, Philadelphia’s original woman-owned and family-run craft brewery founded in 1985, is channeling their inner Regina George with a fetching good time on Saturday, January 27 (date changed). The queens from Elite Drag Events will be paying tribute to Cady, Karen, Gretchen and Regina as they strut their stuff. The show starts at 12 pm, doors open at 11 am.

Tickets are $20 and the Dock Street team says, “you can’t sit with us unless you buy one!” For an extra $25, guests are able to add a celebration package which allows one lucky guest the opportunity to go head to head with one of the queens in a lip sync battle. Attendees are encouraged to wear pink…duh.

While enjoying the show, guests can indulge in delicious dishes from Dock Street South’s new winter menu such as Fried Pickle Spears ($10) served with house made ranch, Fried Chicken Sando ($16) topped with chipotle mayo, red onion and lettuce on a brioche bun, and the limited time return of the infamous Mellow Yellow ($17) pizza with crème fraiche, brown mustard, mushrooms, mozzarella, gruyere, and scallions, a favorite at Dock Street West Philly.

Tickets are required. Purchase tickets through Eventbrite.

Dock Street South // 2118 Washington Avenue // (215) 284-0345

