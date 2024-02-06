East Passyunk temporary art display “Feed the Moon” is a feast for the eyes

Bright colors and dashing designs break the gray of these February days on the Avenue

Next time you’re shopping and dining on East Passyunk Avenue, take a stroll past 1805 East Passyunk Avenue, site of the former Baum’s and St. Jude Shop. There you’ll see some eye-popping art reproductions.

The installation was co-curated by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) Executive Director Rebecca Bush O’Leary and Alex Connor, owner of Rittenhouse-based Commonweal Gallery. The exhibit showcases reproductions of works by Philadelphia artist Natessa Amin. Amin’s original works are on display at Commonweal Gallery, 1607 Latimer Street, until March 2, 2024. See gallery details below.

These captivating visuals are designed to evoke memory, mysticism, ritual, and space, as referenced in the title “Feed the Moon.” The vibrant colors and the fluid nature of the original works on paper pop-out in an almost three-dimensional way in the reproductions on display.

Amin’s artwork references women’s reproduction cycles and the transition of the Moon. Her imagery “draws upon sources such as mystical philosophy and ecological and bodily cycles of change over time.”

Speaking about her work, the artist explained how her parents both worked in the medical field. Their discussions left a working knowledge of anatomy evidenced in the flow of her paintings.

The replicas are available for viewing 24 hours a day at 1805 East Passyunk Avenue. QR codes provide a link to a more in-depth look at the details of the exhibit.

Be sure to visit the originals now through Wednesday March 2, 2024. You’ll find them in the “Feed the Moon” exhibit at:

Commonweal Gallery

1607 Latimer Street

Wednesday—Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.