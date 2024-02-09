Charm Abounds in East Marconi Townhouse: 924 Johnston St.

Welcome Home to 924 Johnston St.—a captivating 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom townhouse nestled in Philadelphia’s vibrant Stadium District/East Marconi neighborhood. This delightful home exudes charm from the moment you step onto the inviting enclosed porch – the perfect spot to sip your morning coffee and watch the world go by.

Step inside and be greeted by a warm and inviting living room, bathed in natural light thanks to its generous windows. Hardwood floors flow seamlessly throughout, creating a cohesive feel. The heart of the home lies in the open-concept kitchen and dining area, ideal for entertaining friends and family. Imagine whipping up culinary delights in this well-equipped space, featuring beautiful granite countertops, a stylish backsplash, and a stone wall that adds a touch of rustic charm. Stainless steel appliances, including a gas range, microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator, cater to your every culinary need. Ample cabinet and countertop space ensure you have the room to unleash your inner chef.

Craving a breath of fresh air? Head out back to the charming deck, your own private oasis perfect for relaxing al fresco or enjoying summer barbecues.

The partially finished basement offers additional living space, ideal for a home gym, media room, or play area. Laundry is a breeze with the conveniently located washer and dryer.

Upstairs, discover three generously sized bedrooms, each boasting ample closet space and windows that bathe them in natural light.

Unwind in the full 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom, featuring a charming clawfoot tub – a true testament to the home’s vintage character. Central air conditioning and heating ensure year-round comfort.

Beyond its intrinsic charm, 924 Johnston St. boasts an unbeatable location. Sports enthusiasts will rejoice at its proximity to Citizens Bank Park, home to the beloved Philadelphia Phillies. The vibrant Stadium District offers a plethora of restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, ensuring you’re never far from the action. Additionally, easy access to public transportation allows for effortless exploration of the city’s many treasures.

Move-in ready and brimming with character, 924 Johnston St. is more than just a house; it’s a home waiting to be filled with laughter, memories, and love. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of Philadelphia’s charm – schedule your appointment today!