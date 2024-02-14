Follow your heart to Forever Valentine Beauty on Passyunk Avenue 

This February fall in love with yourself at Forever Valentine Beauty, a permanent makeup studio, now located at 1626 E. Passyunk Avenue.

Kelly Haney, the owner said, while they first opened in 2016 at the Bok building, “being on Passyunk Avenue has always been our goal.”

Forever Valentine Beauty specializes in eyebrows. Philly Mag named the studio “Best in Philly,” and said Haney’s clients refer to her as “a magical eyebrow wizard.”

Haney’s beauty philosophy is simple.

“Whether it is skin, lashes, or brows, we like to enhance your natural beauty,” she said. “No overdoing it — just making you look and feel your best!”

Forever Valentine Beauty gets a makeover

Forever Valentine Beauty moved to their new location in November 2023. The new space is roughly 1100 feet and features a spa/beauty bar and a permanent makeup area. The studio offers a variety of services including customized facials, hydrafacials, brow grooming, tooth whiting, microblading, and more.

Looking for something special for your forever Valentine?

The studio is offering several specials:

A $100 off microblading.

Heart Freckle Tattoo for $100.

$199 for Hydrafacials or Glo2 facials with free LED light therapy and free dermaplaning.

Afterward, clients can enjoy wine, snacks, and goody bags.

So, this Valentine’s Day celebrate by treating yourself.

Forever Valentine Beauty

1626 E. Passyunk Avenue.

(267) 353-4001

www.forevervalentinebeauty.com