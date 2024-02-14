Passyunk Post

South of South St. from River to River

General 

Follow your heart to Forever Valentine Beauty on Passyunk Avenue 

SueAnn Rybak min read

Forever Valentine Beauty's store front on Passyunk Avenue

This February fall in love with yourself at Forever Valentine Beauty, a permanent makeup studio, now located at 1626 E. Passyunk Avenue. 

Kelly Haney, the owner said, while they first opened in 2016 at the Bok building, “being on Passyunk Avenue has always been our goal.”

Kelly Haney is the owner of Forever Valentine Beauty, a spa and permanent makeup studio on Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia. (Courtesy of Forever Valentine Beauty.)

Forever Valentine Beauty specializes in eyebrows. Philly Mag named the studio “Best in Philly,” and said Haney’s clients refer to her as “a magical eyebrow wizard.” 

Haney’s beauty philosophy is simple. 

“Whether it is skin, lashes, or brows, we like to enhance your natural beauty,” she said. “No overdoing it — just making you look and feel your best!”

Forever Valentine Beauty gets a makeover 

Forever Valentine Beauty's new location features a permanent makeup bar and spa.

Forever Valentine Beauty moved to their new location in November 2023. The new space is roughly 1100 feet and features a spa/beauty bar and a permanent makeup area. The studio offers a variety of services including customized facials, hydrafacials, brow grooming, tooth whiting, microblading, and more. 

Looking for something special for your forever Valentine? 

The studio is offering several specials: 

  • A $100 off microblading.
  • Heart Freckle Tattoo for $100.
  • $199 for Hydrafacials or Glo2 facials with free LED light therapy and free dermaplaning.

Afterward, clients can enjoy wine, snacks, and goody bags. 

So, this Valentine’s Day celebrate by treating yourself. 

Forever Valentine Beauty
1626 E. Passyunk Avenue.
(267) 353-4001
www.forevervalentinebeauty.com

...you may also like

Sorry, but we have to take a few days off

Albert Stumm

Dear Readers, Unfortunately, the Passyunk Post is going to have to take the rest of the week off. My grandmother, Catherine Stumm, has passed away. In case you’re curious, click here for her obit in the Daily News.  She was

We’re taking a little break for Memorial Day

Albert Stumm

Hello, beloved readers, We’re taking another few days off to recharge after a very hectic couple of months. Thanks so much for your continued support. We’ll see you back here right after Memorial Day.

Spot the Philly Bike Share stickers and speak up about potential locations

Taylor Farnsworth

Philly Bike Share recently released a map of 100 proposed locations for the initial wave of kiosk installation in the spring of next year. With your help, the list will ultimately be trimmed to 60 permanent spots. To get an