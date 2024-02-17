Everything you need to know about East Passyunk Restaurant Week

Get ready to embark upon a culinary adventure as the 12th Annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns from February 26 to March 8. East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant week is the perfect excuse to try something new, return to a longtime favorite, or do both.

Presented by East Passyunk Business Improvement District, the 12-day event features almost two dozen restaurants. The list includes a who’s who of the regional dining scene – including current and former honorees named “Best Restaurants in Philadelphia” and “Best of Philly” by Philadelphia Magazine and “Essential Philadelphia Restaurants” by Eater Philly.

This year patrons can expect prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus priced at $20, $30, $40, and $55.

From BYOBs to James Beard nominees, East Passyunk Restaurant Week is the chance to experience a diversity of dining styles on one of the “Top Ten Foodie Streets in America.” Special menus cover everything from intimate upscale dining to pub food favorites, and represents a variety of ethnic flavors, from French and Filipino to Northern European and Italian.

“East Passyunk’s food scene is one of the most diverse and unique in the city, with dozens of restaurants serving up Vietnamese, Indian, American, Italian, Mexican, British, French, Southern, Dutch, Spanish, Jamaican and so much more,” said Rebecca O’Leary, the new executive director of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID). “You can take a tasting trip around the world in six blocks with our celebration of global cuisine. I like to think of East Passyunk’s Restaurant Week as your passport to all those amazing flavors.”

East Passyunk Restaurant Week is sponsored by Samuels and Son Seafood and Giordano Garden Groceries.

Participating restaurants include:

Visit www.eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com for more details.