Everything you need to know about East Passyunk Restaurant Week
Get ready to embark upon a culinary adventure as the 12th Annual East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns from February 26 to March 8. East Passyunk Avenue Restaurant week is the perfect excuse to try something new, return to a longtime favorite, or do both.
Presented by East Passyunk Business Improvement District, the 12-day event features almost two dozen restaurants. The list includes a who’s who of the regional dining scene – including current and former honorees named “Best Restaurants in Philadelphia” and “Best of Philly” by Philadelphia Magazine and “Essential Philadelphia Restaurants” by Eater Philly.
This year patrons can expect prix-fixe lunch and/or dinner menus priced at $20, $30, $40, and $55.
From BYOBs to James Beard nominees, East Passyunk Restaurant Week is the chance to experience a diversity of dining styles on one of the “Top Ten Foodie Streets in America.” Special menus cover everything from intimate upscale dining to pub food favorites, and represents a variety of ethnic flavors, from French and Filipino to Northern European and Italian.
“East Passyunk’s food scene is one of the most diverse and unique in the city, with dozens of restaurants serving up Vietnamese, Indian, American, Italian, Mexican, British, French, Southern, Dutch, Spanish, Jamaican and so much more,” said Rebecca O’Leary, the new executive director of East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID). “You can take a tasting trip around the world in six blocks with our celebration of global cuisine. I like to think of East Passyunk’s Restaurant Week as your passport to all those amazing flavors.”
East Passyunk Restaurant Week is sponsored by Samuels and Son Seafood and Giordano Garden Groceries.
Participating restaurants include:
- Barcelona Wine Bar (1709 E. Passyunk Ave.) – Extensive array of Spanish-centric small plates and wine with expansive dining room, red hot bar scene and lovely outdoor patio for warm weather.
- Bing Bing Dim Sum (1648 E. Passyunk Ave.) From the award-winning Cheu Noodle Bar comes this popular, stylishly adorned dim sum restaurant and full-service bar.
- Cantina los Caballitos (1651 E. Passyunk Ave.) ‘‘Best of Philly’ winner for Mexican fare with best margaritas in the city.
- The Dutch (1537 S. 11th St.) Two white-tablecloth chefs go casual with this BYO bruncherie set in bright blue and white digs.
- Ember and Ash (1520 East Passyunk Ave.) Thoughtfully curated food and beverage programs focus on seasonal ingredients from local farmers and purveyors, utilizing all parts of their ingredients to reduce waste and promote sustainability.
- Flannel (1819 E. Passyunk Ave.) An all-day southern BYOB cafe featuring an award-winning brunch and southern comfort food all day long.
- Gabriella’s Vietnam (1837 East Passyunk Ave.) Award-winning Vietnamese dining experience brought to you by Chef Thanh Nguyen.
- Juana Tamale (1941 East Passyunk Ave.) Philly Mag “50 Best Restaurants 2022 & 2023,” chef Jennifer Zavala Metro’s “2023 Top Latino of Philadelphia.”
- Le Virtu (1927 East Passyunk Ave.) Pays thoughtful homage to Abruzzo, earning recognition as one of the 10 hottest Italian restaurants in the nation by Zagat.
- Marra’s (1743 East Passyunk Ave.) Long-time favorite “red gravy” joint that stays true to 80+ year old family recipes.
- MoonNight (1907 East Passyunk Ave.) Cozy spot for Asian favorites Ramen, Pho, Bahn Mi, Boba and more.
- Noir (1909 East Passyunk Ave.) A stylish restaurant and bar featuring Montreal-influenced Italian cooking.
- Ocho Rios (1710 East Passyunk Ave.) Ocho Rios recreates traditional Caribbean island food and cocktail recipes with fast, friendly service and a fun, lively, neighborhood vibe.
- Perla (1535 S. 11th Street) Chef Lou Boquila’s Filipino restaurant pays homage to his mother’s traditional cooking, paired with his own sense of refinement.
- Pistolas Del Sur (1535 S. 11th St.) Cornerstone restaurant and bar standing tall at the Gateway to the Avenue, serving inventive Mexican eats, beer, tequilas and more in a lively setting.
- Pizzata Pizzeria Birreria (1700 East Passyunk Ave.) Creative brick oven pizzeria with unique antipasti and salads and a fun, full-service bar.
- P’unk Burger (1823 East Passyunk Ave.) Contemporary spot for organic, locally sourced patties with dozens of toppings and sauces.
- Pub on Passyunk East (1501 East Passyunk Ave.) South Philly neighborhood craft beer bar with American classics & rotating draft microbrews.
- Stargazy (1838 East Passyunk Ave.) Proper English grub in the heart of South Philly.
- Stogie Joe’s (1803 East Passyunk Ave.) Your go-to place for friendly folks, cold beer and everything made from scratch – just like Grandma did it.
- The Palace of Indian (1533 S. 11th St.) Authentic Indian home style cooking in an artistic space overlooking the famous Singing Fountain.
- Townsend Wine Bar (1623 East Passyunk Ave.) Award-winning French-focused wine bar and eatery. Look for Townsend’s signature dishes and favorites from past menus, new favorites, plus French-focused wine for pairing.
- Triangle Tavern (1338 S. 10th St.) Serving South Philadelphia favorites with a large selection of vegetarian and vegan options.
Visit www.eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com for more details.