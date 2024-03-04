Visit the Flower Show to help a hidden garden in South Philly

Spring is in the air heralding the return of the Philadelphia Flower Show.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) presents the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show. This year’s displays are based on the theme “United By Flowers,” and will attract a diverse community of practical gardeners and those looking for vibrant visual compositions. Once again located within the cloistered confines of the Convention Center, the show has added some new bells and whistles in its 195th year. This includes more flexible ticket pricing with tiers for weekday, extended weekend, and after 4pm for adults, students, and children.

Proceeds from the show help fund PHS’s mission which includes support for community gardens like the Growing Home Garden located in a series of formerly vacant lots on Mercy and Emily Streets in Dickinson Square West and East Passyunk Crossing. Read more about the Garden below.

New offerings

Expanding the show’s footprint beyond the exhibition hall, PHS offers “Bloom City” in the Convention Center’s Grand Concourse, down the hall from the main exhibition halls. Attractions include a local makers’ market, children’s playspace and programing, and the popular “Butterflies Live!” exhibit. There’s also a speaker’s space for educational presentations, providing something for everyone.

Special Events

Sunday, March 3, 2024 is Family Frolic with additional family-friendly activities and programming such as mascots, face painting, and give-aways from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There’s also Fido Friday on Friday, March 8, and the gala Flowers After Hours with the theme “Shimmer and Shine,” on Saturday, March 9.

Show details

The 2024 show’s theme is “United by Flowers.’ the entry exhibition which sets the scene is tired ‘Edges and Reflections’ with hard delineation segmenting most of the arrangements and exhibitions.

The Flower Show’s impact in South Philly

PHS continues to provide meaningful local services to Philadelphians, funded partially from the spectacle of the Flower Show. These include tree plantings, water conservation plantings, neighborhood gardening programs, and support for community gardens.

PHS works with the Neighborhood Garden Trust to support the Growing Home Garden located at 530-38 Mercy Street and 728-42 Emily Street. This community garden provides space for over 100 Burmese and Bhutanese refugees to grow and eat produce from their native cuisines that are difficult to purchase locally.

The 2024 Philadelphia Horticultural Society Flower Show runs from March 2 – 10, 2024 from 10 am to 8 pm at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street. The show closes at 6 pm on March 10, 2024.

Learn more about the show and purchase tickets in advance (recommended) or at the door.