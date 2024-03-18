Women Mean Business returns to East Passyunk

Over 80 women-owned businesses are located on East Passyunk Avenue.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) and She Rocked It announce the return of Women Mean Business on Wednesday, March 26 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Society Hill Dance Academy, 1919 East Passyunk Avenue.

Now in its third year, the program includes a panel discussion, community conversations, and networking opportunities with local women business owners. Women Mean Business was inspired by the amazing female-owned businesses of East Passyunk Avenue BID to give women around the region the opportunity to share stories, inspire each other and raise each other up.

This year’s panel includes four of the Avenue’s female-owned businesses:

East Passyunk has one of the highest percentage of women-owned businesses in the region.

“East Passyunk Avenue embodies the authentic spirit of independently owned businesses throughout the city,” said East Passyunk Avenue BID Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary. “Here, the majority of business owners are women of diverse ethnic backgrounds, ranging from local to international origins. They are resilient entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams and challenging stereotypes across the board.”

Women entrepreneurs continue to rock it.

Karen Gross, the founder and host of She Rocked It, a media and mentorship platform where creative, courageous women rock it together, will once again emcee Women Mean Business.

“As a longtime fan and former resident of East Passyunk, I’m thrilled to collaborate with the Business Improvement District to host an evening of women supporting women in sharing their stories,” said Karen Gross, who prior to launching She Rocked It served as editor-in-chief of Where Magazine Philadelphia and as a contributing writer for Philadelphia Magazine. “The She Rocked It podcast pulls back the curtain on the lives of creative, courageous women entrepreneurs, and we couldn’t be more excited to hear and learn from women business owners who are rocking it on the Avenue.”

Buy tickets for $10 at visiteastpassyunk.com/event/women-mean-business/.